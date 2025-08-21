WA’s dairy industry is labelling the price increase of major supermarkets’ generic milk a “missed opportunity” to support the farmers who continue to be devastated by rising input costs. Aldi, Coles and Woolworths all lifted the price of generic milk from $1.55 to $1.65 a litre in early August, with the 2L price rising from $3.00 to $3.20 and 3L bottles from $4.35 to $4.65. WAFarmers Dairy Council president Ian Noakes said farmers were unlikely to see any benefit of the price rise. “The supermarkets put the price up, sure, but that doesn’t mean anything is going to flow back to the farm,” he said. “There’s no mechanism involved that ensures some of that money will flow through the farm sector.” Dairy farmers continue to face sustained pressure due to rising input costs, with global price rises doing little to increase confidence, particularly in WA, where farmers rely heavily on the domestic market. Mr Noakes said he was annoyed the supermarkets were blaming the price rise on cost-covering, calling it a “supermarket spin”. “The farm-gate price is no higher than it was two years ago,” he said. “They just use whatever excuse they want to justify what they can do. Most people don’t question it.” WA’s major dairy processors including Brownes, Coles and Lactalis — which owns Harvey Fresh — left their farm-gate prices unchanged for the start of the 2025-26 financial year, which farmers said was “disappointing”. Mr Noakes said the supermarkets had missed an opportunity to support the industry. “They could have put it up a lot more,” he said. “It’s not an amount that’s going to make any difference for anybody, really. Ten cents is neither here nor there. “In fact, there’s a campaign mounting within a few of the States saying that we want $2.50 as a minimum price but, for starters, let’s go to $2 and then hopefully some of it will flow back to the farms.” Mr Noakes said it was only a matter of time before consumers saw a price increase on other branded milk products. He said while he doubted it would be the case, he hoped when this occurred that farmers would see the financial benefits. In a bid to elicit some real change that could ensure Australian dairy farmers were financially supported, Mr Noakes said he would be working with his Eastern States counterparts to launch a national campaign to “demand a higher price for milk” Australia-wide. “Something needs to be done,” he said. “It’s early days in that but hopefully we can come up with something, change our tack a bit. “We’ve never, as an industry, united across Australia on an issue, but I think on this one, we might be.”