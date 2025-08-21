Local egg farmer Lyn Kennedy has become part of the fabric of the Newdegate Machinery Field Days and this year marks a historic milestone for her: the supply of more than 50,000 eggs to the event since 1983. For more than forty years, Mrs Kennedy dedicated her passion, time and energy to the landmark event. Despite “taking a step back” this year, Mrs Kennedy will still supply more than 130 dozen eggs to the event and has committed to lending a hand in the on-site kitchen. For the last 35 years, Chooky Lyn — as she is affectionately known throughout the region — also supplied the event with her freshly baked cakes and slices. She was also involved in various events, alongside other dedicated volunteers, during her time on the P&C. She said she was particularly fond of the chocolate wheel the P&C used to run that “made good money” and helped fund the building of the Community Resource Centre. “I‘d love to see it come back as an anniversary type thing.” Mrs Kennedy and her husband, Peter, run 1500 laying hens on their more than 805 hectare property north of town, producing roughly 700 dozen eggs per week. The Kennedy’s also run 1700 sheep on their 1800ha property 35 kilometres south of Newdegate. Egg farming started as a side business for the couple on their mixed-enterprise farming property many years ago before it took on a life of its own. Kennedy Freerange Chickens are now well-known throughout the region for their free-range eggs. Mrs Kennedy said she was saddened to have to take a step back from her involvement in the field day however, the thriving nature of her business forced her hand. “I think it’s time to seriously start trying to source someone who might want to take over the business,” she said. “It would be good to leave a legacy and find a successor. “The egg business has massive potential, there are a lot of unrealised markets, and I’d love to impart my lifetime of knowledge.” Mrs Kennedy said she would have loved to leave the business to her 10-year-old grandson, Nate Redgate, however, he has several years of schooling still to complete. “He’s been a tremendous support helping in all areas of the chook business on weekends and holidays,” she said. Mrs Kennedy said the business was “very important” for the local area. “It’s almost crucial to secure the continued supply of eggs, as it is the only egg producing farm of this size in the immediate area,” she said. “The recent Bird Flu in the eastern states has caused a huge shortage of eggs, so much so that a lot of rural outlets have found it very difficult to source a regular supply. “City businesses tend to be catered for first so fortunately, I have been able to fill some of the shortfall in this area and I have taken on new customers.” In a record week, usually during Easter, Kennedy Freerange Chickens can supply close to 16,000 eggs to independent grocers, cafés, hotels and shearing contractors throughout neighbouring shires, and a butcher’s shop in Perth. The third-generation farmer said the field days was an important event as it highlighted the importance of agriculture as part of our everyday lives — a sentiment that matches this year’s theme, Ag is You. “The Newdegate field day has helped fund several projects in the town which we may not have had otherwise,” she said. “It brings people together and makes our community strong. “We’d be pretty much buggered without it. “Unfortunately, too many city people don’t have an understanding or appreciation of where their food comes from so it’s very important to keep the event going, so we can bridge that gap in understanding.” She said rural communities, farmers in particular, were facing a variety of challenges currently and hoped that events like the field days could draw attention to their plight. This year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days will be held September 3 and 4.