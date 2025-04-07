Meet this year’s WA rural women’s award winner — Isabella Thrupp. The Kimberley pastoralist and fashion label owner has been recognised for her work establishing Prinking in Pindan, an online clothing brand that aims to create stylish and durable clothing suitable for rural women’s demanding lifestyles. The young innovator — whose experience on northern cattle stations inspired her business — was named the 2025 WA AgriFutures rural women’s award winner at a gala event in Perth on April 3. Originally from a small rural property at Tamworth, New South Wales, Ms Thrupp spent her childhood riding horses and enjoying country life, and now works as the manager of Leopold Downs Station. Ms Thrupp’s business began out of need for jeans that could withstand the harsh conditions of outback Australia. Her debut product, the Pindan Jeans, sold out all 150 pieces within minutes, highlighting the demand for practical yet flattering clothing designed for station life. Ms Thrupp will go on to represent WA at the national awards in September, and has been awarded $15,000 to support plans to explore Australian-made clothing research and development, particularly cotton and wool fabric blends. The jeans are designed in Australia but made in the US, but that’s something Ms Thrupp is keen to look at changing. Her fellow finalist Gen Whisson, of Kulin, will receive $2500 to help her Kulin to Cambodia initiative, which encourages high school students to participate and learn more about international aid. In addition, Bolgart farmer Tegan Johns has been honoured with an AgriFutures Acceleration Grant, one of seven awarded across the nation. A bursary will go towards developing a project focused on promoting regional towns as ideal filming locations, increasing tourism, creating jobs, and supporting local businesses. The rural women’s award is supported by AgriFutures; the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development; Westpac; CBH Group; and the Rural, Regional and Remote Women’s Network of Western Australia. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis — the 2014 WA rural women’s award winner and national runner-up— said Ms Thrupp was a “role model to other young people starting out in business”. “Isabella is a self-made success story, using her first-hand experience to create a product to meet the needs of regional women,” she said. “Her perseverance to develop her business while managing a station highlights that you can build a successful, innovative brand no matter where you live.”