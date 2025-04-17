From perfecting the art of drawing horse rumps as a child to setting a female first at Australia’s oldest provincial race club in WA’s Avon Valley, Natasha Atkinson is living out her equine dreams. And she is dreaming big. Atkinson was recently named the first-ever female chair at York Racing, which was established way back in 1843 and boasts one of the most picturesque on-course settings in the nation. A self-confessed lover of the York township, where she and her husband Joe Dwyer have invested heavily, she has high hopes of seeing the course teem with people and building the facility into a thriving equine hub. “I just thought it was now or never,” said Atkinson, who is also the Fremantle Markets chief executive and sits on the board of Destination Perth, as she prepares for racing to return to York on April 21. “I love the old buildings here and I love the scale . . . there is just something grand and romantic about it. I always thought York was so pretty and I wished I was from York. “But I can also see that it can be so much more. I’m so proud and super-pumped.” Atkinson grew up with her family on a cereal grain farm in the WA Wheatbelt town of Merredin. But she lamented that she was never allowed to have a horse. “I loved growing up there and grew a real love for animals,” she said. “I had a kangaroo pen and always had baby animals sleeping in my bed. We had baby kangaroos, baby emus, baby this and baby that. I loved working on the farm and loved everything about country life. “But I just desperately wanted a horse — that was the dream.” While she has been forced to fast-track her learning in terms of thoroughbred racing since taking on her new role, she did at least confirm she knew one end of the animal from the other. “I used to draw them all the time and I especially liked drawing their bums,” she laughed. “I used to have a trace book and I was really good at drawing their backsides and their tails. Now, I feel like I’ve got a really spiritual connection to what I’m doing at York Racing and I’m deeply invested and connected.” Atkinson, who runs Wheatbelt Luxury Escapes with her husband, said part of her motivation for taking on the top job at York Racing was to provide an employment boost for the historic town. Her grand plans include pulsating race days with rooftop bars down the main straight and better utilisation of the facility through concerts, weddings, “glamping”, tourism-related exhibitions and a gamut of equine activities. She is also planning to include a “Legends Lounge”, which would recognise the club’s deep history, as part of a major building renovation at the track. And while it was the regular car trips through York while living in Merredin during her childhood that sparked a fascination in the quaint township, it was some storytelling from a local Indigenous elder that grabbed her for good. “We went on a ‘songlines’ trip in the bush to Tammin, Kellerberrin and then back through York and I was buying what the elders were selling,” she said. “I knew there just had to be something driving this kind of crazy, deep connection making me invest every spare cent I’ve got in this town. I don’t really know why, but I just love it . . . it’s some kind of unspoken feeling for the place. “It may just be something about simple pleasures. There’s a real peace about York.” Atkinson promised a “family-friendly” Easter Monday experience at the races in WA’s historic first inland town. “Country things are about family and togetherness and we really need to celebrate that, and nobody in town has got this view,” she said as she stared out over the track. “Expect good, old-fashioned good times. You can be as fancy-pants as you want, or you can come as simple as you like. We’ll love you all.”