The Midland Line could soon take on heavier loads of grain after the State Government and Arc Infrastructure announced an upgrade to freight rail between Carnamah and Mingenew. The State Government confirmed in September planning had begun for upgrades to the Midland Line after an in-principle funding agreement was reached with Arc Infrastructure. The upgrades, which are set to start later in 2024 and wrap up in 2026, are part of the $200 million Agriculture Supply Chain Improvements program which aims to improve road safety and enhance supply chain efficiencies. CBH Group, which is the sole customer of the line, transports more than 500,000 tonnes of grain annually to the Geraldton Port. Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the upgrade to the rail line was “another welcome milestone” for the ASCI program. “The revitalisation of the rail line between Carnamah and Mingenew will allow around 25 per cent more grain per train to be transported on rail to Geraldton Port,” she said. “Being able to transport more grain by rail to Geraldton means less grain on road, and that is an important road safety outcome for the region. “It’s fantastic to see this project moving forward as it will increase our grain on rail capacity and help strengthen our supply chains in key agricultural regions.” The State Government will invest up to $45m towards procurement and design. Arc Infrastructure will invest $22m towards construction. About 77 kilometres of track between Mingenew and Carnamah will be upgraded from a 16 tonne-axle loading to a 19 TAL, which will allow for 25 per cent more grain per train to be transported. All timber sleepers will also be replaced with concrete or steel sleeper pattern.