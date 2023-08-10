Mingenew farm kid Pippa McTaggart’s endearing camera presence and compelling way with words has won her family a trip to the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne. The eight-year-old is preparing for the trip of a lifetime after being one of 11 youngsters selected for this year’s Team NAB AFL Auskick. Pippa, who was chosen after submitting a short video for the NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year competition, said she was “crying with happy tears” after learning she’d made the cut. “I was very, very surprised — and happy,” she recalled. Joining her will be mum Carine, dad Jamie, brother Blake, 7, and sister Layla, 3. Pippa, who plays Auskick for Mingenew Football Club, said she was most looking forward to “meeting lots of footy players and going to the MCG”. That’s because as part of their prize, she, Blake, and their NAB AFL Auskick teammates will do the honours of presenting the Premiership-winning side with their medallions. “I’m a big Eagles fan, and when I grow up, I want to be a cricketer, a footballer or a scientist,” Pippa said. It won’t be the family’s first interstate trip this year, after they flew to Sydney last month for the Swans’ round 18 clash with the Western Bulldogs as part of Pippa’s prize. While there she was interviewed by Channel 7 sports presenter Hamish McLachlan on national television. “Just the week before we found out she’d been selected, Pippa had been trying to convince Jamie and I to take her to Sydney for a holiday,” Carine said. “She said ‘Mrs Pearson’s been teaching us persuasive writing at school, and we’ve been making travel brochures. Can I please do some research and convince you to take me to Sydney?’ Then she spent an afternoon making a brochure and asked me to print it for her. “Three days later I was able to tell her ‘well, your travel brochure is actually coming in handy because you get to go to Sydney’. “She just couldn’t believe it, she was that excited that she had tears.” If all that wasn’t enough, Pippa is in the draw to win $5000 and has already decided what to spend it on. “$500 to charity, $400 for Eagles memberships, and $300 for my pop’s back because he did too many hip and shoulders playing with the Beacon Bombers,” she said. “$1000 for holidays with my cousins, $100 each for mum and dad, $500 for stuff like games and lego, $100 for presents for Blake and Layla, and $2000 for savings.”