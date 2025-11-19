Goatmeat salami could be a reality if an ambitious project by Meat and Livestock Australia and the industry’s Gourmet Goat Lady gets off the ground. Buoyed by a recent gold medal win in the champion smallgoods category at the recent Melbourne Royal Australian Food Awards, the two organisations are pushing hard to position Australian goatmeat as a premium offering for consumers seeking pork-free alternatives MLA, working through the MLA Donor Company, has completed a proof-of-concept project proving goat salami can be safely produced using 100 per cent farmed goatmeat. The breakthrough has sparked excitement within the sector, with MLA science and innovation group manager Michael Lee, saying the work showcased untapped potential. “This project demonstrates the potential for goatmeat to move further up the value chain through a safe, high-quality smallgoods product,” he said. “Given that goatmeat is consumed globally with few religious or cultural taboos against its consumption, the potential scope and reach of the market for goatmeat smallgoods is significant.” The project reached a major milestone when the NSW Food Authority approved a trial recipe, confirming goat salami can be manufactured without added fat while maintaining high safety and quality standards. The process mirrors traditional salami production, making it easy for existing smallgoods manufacturers to adopt. Goumet Goat Lady founder Jo Stewart, who farms and runs the business with her husband Craig in New South Wales, said the recent accolade reflected not only the craftsmanship behind the product but the research and development process undertaken with MLA and Papandrea Fine Foods. Importantly, farmed goatmeat provided sufficient fat for an 80:20 meat-to-fat ratio, delivering a lean yet high-quality product compared to the typical 70:30 ratio in pork salami. “From sourcing and preparing farmed goatmeat to trialling batches and refining recipes to meet regulatory standards, we were deeply involved in every stage,” she said. “This collaboration allowed us to prove that goat salami can be produced safely and at a premium quality, creating new opportunities for Australian goatmeat in the smallgoods market.” The Stewarts will be showcasing their award-winning goat salami at MLA’s Carcase Utilisation Hub during the upcoming MLA Updates event in Adelaide this week.