Australia’s producers know risk isn’t a side effect of the job — it is the job. Every decision — when to buy, when to sell, when to feed, when to wait — comes with uncertainty. But right now, that uncertainty feels sharper than usual. Across the country, producers are watching the skies closely. Storms have started to build in parts of Queensland, while in the south, spring has been mixed and underwhelming. We’re standing at a turning point in the season, and what happens next will shape the months ahead. For those in agriculture, this is familiar territory. Managing uncertainty isn’t new, it’s a defining part of the job. It’s also where Australia’s livestock producers show their true skill and adaptability. Agriculture’s hidden expertise When people think of “risk management”, they might picture boardrooms, spreadsheets, and trading desks. But the reality is few industries manage risk as dynamically or as intelligently as agriculture. Producers are constantly forecasting — measuring grass availability, calculating days on feed, watching livestock prices and rainfall patterns, and adjusting their operations accordingly. They’re balancing dozens of variables, often with incomplete information, factors outside their control, and tight time frames. Every producer does it differently depending on their risk appetite, their season, and their market position. Some shorten their trades when the outlook is uncertain. Others lock in buy or sell prices, or hedge with feed or grain. Each decision reflects a thoughtful balance between risk, reward and timing — that’s where the art comes in. We see this expertise every day. Our clients aren’t just reacting to conditions; they’re planning ahead, weighing probabilities, and positioning themselves to succeed, whether the season turns out wet or dry. The only certainty is uncertainty It’s not just the weather that’s unpredictable. The global landscape continues to shift. Political uncertainty, trade realignments, and market volatility have become the norm. From the evolving dynamics between the US, Brazil and China to the unpredictability of domestic policy, the backdrop is as complex as ever. Yet amid this turbulence, global red meat prices remain strong, reflecting tight supply and consistent demand. The fundamentals for Australian producers are solid. Those with the capital and confidence to act are best placed to capture emerging opportunities. Preparedness is power Right now, the season could go either way. If the storms build and the rain falls, producers will be ready to restock or expand. If conditions stay dry, they’ll be thinking about feed management, perhaps supplementing with grain, which is currently well priced thanks to a strong harvest in Queensland. In both cases, financial preparedness can make all the difference. It separates those who can lead from those forced to react and turns volatility into opportunity. Sophia Benedetti is the chief financial and risk officer and co-founder of Legacy Livestock.