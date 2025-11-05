More than $6 million will be spent on roadworks along Great Southern Highway after calls from local farmers for an “aggressive redesign” to reduce crashes and rollovers. Main Roads has confirmed the approval for works stretching along a 28.5km section of the highway between The Lakes Road and York will begin in the first quarter of 2026. Upgrades will include shoulder sealing and the installation of audible edge and centre lines. A spokeswoman for Main Roads said the $6.053m upgrades formed part of a “broader plan” to upgrade various parts of Great Southern Highway for safety reasons. “The works are funded through the Regional Road Safety Program and provide necessary safety improvements aimed at reducing run-off road crashes, which remain a key focus for the State Government,” she said. “Significant investment has been undertaken along Great Southern Highway (Chidlow York Road) in recent years, including widening and realignment of a 2.8km section, replacement of two bridges, installation of audible edge lines, improved road signage, resealing and pavement repairs, and lateral vegetation clearing.” But York farmer and Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook said the new upgrades were an “abysmal” fix to the highway and would not be safe enough for road users and freight drivers. “This is just so underwhelming . . . it’s a bandage on a saw,” he said. Mr Seabrook said only an aggressive redesign — that included the removal of “horrific bends” — would provide enough safety for road users. He said he had seen too many accidents along the highway as a result of the sharp bends that characterised the highway, and suggested that sections of the road be straightened out through crown bushland. “There’s about four or five places where we need an aggressive redesign of the road — not patching, not rumble strips — it needs to be done like the Forrest Highway,” Mr Seabrook said. “It needs to be done to road train specs . . . I’ve seen trucks go around those corners with their wheels off the ground. “Those roads are 180 years old following horse tracks.” The spokeswoman said the upgrades would begin after harvest had finished and there would be short delays for road users. “Once the start date of the project is confirmed, Main Roads will inform the local community and road users,” she said. Main Roads did not confirm what sections of the highway would be upgraded.