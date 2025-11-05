Italy’s major wool stakeholders — including its leading luxury brands — have thrown their support behind the Australian Wool Sustainability Scheme, labelling the most superior of its kind in the world. Italian Wool Textile Association penned a lengthy letter to the Australian Wool Exchange this week, declaring its “full endorsement” of the scheme at a time when sustainability, transparency and animal welfare were “essential priorities” for the industry. Developed by AWEX, the scheme aims to provide the market with reassurance about the Australian wool sector’s sustainable, traceable, and high-quality production practices, while reflecting its unique production systems. In the letter, Italian Wool Textile Association president Claudio Lacchio — a well-known wool buyer — described the scheme as a “credible, practical, and forward-looking framework” at a time when consumers were demanding more accountability of the sector. He said the scheme met “these expectations while strengthening the global reputation of Australian wool”, and lauded its SustainaWOOL program in particular, which certifies non-mulesed and ceased-mulesed wool ahead of sale. “The Italian Wool Textile Association particularly values that the AWSS SustainaWOOL program sets clear and measurable sustainability standards covering environmental care, animal welfare, and social responsibility,” Mr Lacchio said. “The scheme ensures independent on-farm verification, providing robust and credible results, while integrating digital traceability tools for certified bales through innovative technologies. “Through this comprehensive approach, the Australian Wool Sustainability Scheme helps strengthen trust and integrity across the entire global wool supply chain.” Mr Lacchio’s letter also highlighted three key elements that made the Australian Wool Sustainability Scheme stand out — including industry ownership, quality integration and next-generation traceability. His letter heaped praise on the fact the scheme was “owned and managed” by the industry itself, was incorporated with the professional oversight of Australian wool classers and utilised the blockchain-based traceability via the e-Bale system. “We believe these features make (the scheme) a critical platform for scaling the availability of certified Australian wool that meets the highest expectations of brands and consumers in terms of sustainability, provenance, and product excellence,” Mr Lacchio wrote. “While IWTA supports a competitive landscape among certification schemes, it also encourages collaboration and interoperability between AWSS and other international standards where practical — to increase the volume of certified wool available and to simplify compliance for both Italian and Australian supply chain participants.” Originally launched in 2015 as the SustainaWOOL Integrity Scheme, the program was was rebranded as the Australian Wool Sustainability Scheme in July last year following a market review and consultation process. The AWSS provides two certification pathways at a cost of $750 per Property Identification Code, number per year. The first, SustainaWOOL, certifies non-mulesed and ceased-mulesed wool at a time when demand and premiums for non-mulesed are growing for both Merino and non-Merino wool. The second, ResponsiWOOL, is the only certification in Australia available to wool producers who utilise mulesing as part of flystrike management, provided it is carried out with appropriate pain relief. AWEX this year launched a $5 rebate per bale of wool sold under the SustainaWOOL or ResponsiWOOL brands. The Italian Wool Textile Association represents the Italian and international wool textile value chain, which have sourced Australian wool — which Mr Lacchio said was “globally recognised for its quality, performance, and versatility” — for more than a century. He said the group’s members, which included fibre traders and spinners to weavers, finishers and leading luxury brands, not only hailed from Italy but also from a Australia, China, Japan and South Africa.