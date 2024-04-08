Motherhood can be a stressful chapter of life, and for rural and remote mums especially, there are a whole range of unique challenges that comes with raising children in the bush. Mothers in Arms is a new nationwide program seeking to help these mums through early parenthood by providing resources and a support network made up of woman who have gone down the same road and can offer help. MIA, which rolled out at the start of this year, is part of BushEd, a non-profit charity that provides equitable educational resources, health care and disaster assistance for geographically isolated Australians. BushEd founder and CEO Lyn French said MIA was born out of the need for pre and postnatal care in remote areas, where trips to the nearest medical centre can be few and far between and new mums don’t have the same access to resources metropolitan parents would. Ms French, who lives on a historical Queensland cattle station called Gilberton, raised and taught her kids in the bush, an experience that has shaped her understanding on the challenges that come with being a rural parent, a station owner and all the responsibilities that come with that. “(We need to) to remove the stigma of ‘she’ll be right mate’ and build a culture of urgency for our rural and remote women with post and pre-natal mums in the bush,” she said. Ms French said many rural mums had a lot of roles, juggling between any work needed to be done on the property while also being a parent, book keeper, and often, a teacher. “It is extremely hard to split teacher from mum,” she said. “Believe me, I struggled with it big time.” The program uses a buddy system and draws on a network of bush mums and grandmothers- ‘post-natal buddies’- who have raised and taught their own children in geographical isolation. The buddies are all trained in mental health first aid, and while Ms French said the program did not aim to replace existing mental health services, it was there to support those who needed the help. MIA also sends out a support kit to registered newborn mums with resources and supplies for both mum and baby, and help continues until the children reach school age. Ms French said the program had already been a great success in Queensland, and thanked RNA high tea Brisbane and Rotary Saints from Townsville for the help provided. She hopes to see WA, NT and NSW mums and grandmothers jump on board now too. Jareth Forrester, a mother of three from Yarlarweelor Station in the Mid West, said the program would be a good source of support for parents, especially because it drew on the experience of country people. She said the geographical isolation was not a huge issue for her own mental health when she was a new parent, but it did make it harder to get together with friends and talk. “I am the type of person to call and say I need a hand ... but I think for some people, they won’t call people and say that they’re struggling,” she said. “You’ve got to ask for help, you have reach out to people to get the help ... you just have to pick up that phone.” Ms French called on mums and grandmothers “who care to give” and join, either as buddies or for support. “No matter where our rural mums are, we are ready to help to empower them on,” she said. “Together we can create a community where every mother feels supported, capable and empowered to embrace there journey of motherhood no matter where they live.”