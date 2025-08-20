Gun lobbyists have vowed to continue fighting Labor’s new gun laws after a bid to stall the Firearms Act was narrowly defeated by just two votes. More than 2000 people protested against the gun laws outside WA Parliament on August 14, calling for the laws to be canned. The protest coincided with a disallowance motion put forward by Legalise Cannabis MP Brian Walker that day and the tabling of a petition that garnered 20,669 signatures. The motion was defeated 17 votes to 19 following more than two hours of debate, and Police Minister Reece Whitby’s warning that unravelling the Firearms Act could cause “anarchy”. Mr Walker’s motion was backed by all Liberal and National MLCs, as Labor accused Opposition Leader Basil Zempilas of failing his first “real test” by staying silent, but it was The Greens support for the Government that sealed the result. Canning Vale shooter and petition organiser David Finnie said he never expected the “groundswell of support” for the petition, or for a rally to evolve from it. He said the gun lobby were “desperately regrouping” following the failed motion to introduce the petition, but vowed to continue fighting the legislation. The defeated motion called for the Act’s disallowance and operational suspension, while the petition also sought a freeze on new licence compliance directives and enforcement by WA Police. Greens MP Brad Pettitt has urged the Government to make further changes to the reforms, that limit most individuals to five firearms, after a public backlash from registered firearm owners over the new online system for licenses. Mr Finnie said the support from the Greens would come back to “haunt them” when the number of feral animals in WA, including foxes, exploded. “If anything came out of rally it was that the politicians showed their true colours because the WA Government was going to dig their heels in,” he said. “The fact that the Greens, who are supposed to be on the conservation side decided they were going to side with the government, I think in a way was quite telling because they’re supposed to be looking after our native species and conservation.” Nationals leader Shane Love MLA vowed to continue fighting for “practical, evidence-based laws” for Western Australians. “The Nationals WA eagerly await the findings and recommendations of the Legislation Committee report into the Firearms Act 2024, which are due at the end of this month, and we will be carefully considering its outcomes,” he said. “We will continue to fight for practical, evidence-based laws which will not punish those who are doing the right thing. “This fight is far from over — and together, we will keep pushing until West Australians are given the fair and workable firearms laws they deserve.” The public gallery of State Parliament was closed on August 14, as hundreds of firearm owners gathered on the steps outside to protest the new laws that came into effect in April. One protester’s sign declared “hands off my guns”, while another said, “Roger stop Cooking the farmers”. Goomalling cattle owner and rally attendee Helen Pollard told Countryman the laws had caused a lot of stress for gun owners. “I would like them to actually go back to the original, how it’s been since 1973 or whatever it is,” she said. Rally attendee and former Beverly olive orchard hobby grower Greg Lovick has been prospecting through the Goldfields for about 40 years. He said he was concerned about his licence being revoked and coming across wild dogs while prospecting without a firearm. “They’re going to take my licence off me, which means I can’t shoot vermin, I can’t go out in the bush if I don’t have my guns,” he said. “If I’m in camp or out walking through the bush and a pack of wild dogs come at you, you’re in trouble.” During the rally, an animated crowd often shouted out their displeasure at the laws, with references to the famous George Orwell dystopian novel 1984. Mr Finnie said the rally received an “excellent” turnout and show of support from concerned Western Australians. “It was quite nice to see that basically everyone who wasn’t all totally aligned with the government all stood behind us, which was fantastic,” he said. Mr Whitby accused the gun lobby of peddling “distortions and untruths” after police revealed AI-generated scam videos with deepfake impersonations of officers threatening to remove firearms from a crying farmer. He told Parliament that 61,428 legal firearms have been purchased since the legislation came into effect, and that more than 1000 domestic violence offenders and convicted criminals have lost their weapons. “These laws are the toughest in the nation, and they are getting results,” he said.