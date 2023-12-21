An Aboriginal corporation in WA’s north has been fined $50,000 over the deaths of 86 cattle from thirst or starvation on a station in the Pilbara.

Mugarinya Community Association was sentenced after pleading guilty to a single count of animal cruelty in Perth Magistrates Court on December 20.

MCA was initially charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty in relation to the deaths of more than 1100 cattle at Yandeyarra Aboriginal Reserve, near Port Hedland, during an unusually dry wet season in early 2019.

But the charges were downgraded after lengthy negotiations.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said the charges followed a comprehensive investigation by DPIRD in response to “an animal welfare incident at Yandeyarra”.

“(The investigation) found a significant number of cattle were in very poor condition and suffering severely. Dead cattle were also observed,” the spokeswoman said.

“As part of the response by DPIRD, 1169 cattle were humanely destroyed.

“The guilty plea relates to 86 euthanised cattle that MCA could reasonably have known about and has accepted criminal responsibility for.”

Magistrate Andrew Maughan also imposed a set of conditions to ensure a proper management plan — approved by DPIRD — was is in place for all livestock at the property for two years.

MCA is the lease holder of Yandeyarra, where feral cattle are mustered and sold.

Eight members of MCA’s board at the time of the deaths were also charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty, but the charges were later dropped.

DPIRD said significant remedial measures were undertaken after the deaths, “including the installation of new bores for water points, repair of existing bores, supplementary feed, dispersing cattle to different water points and a further muster to reduce cattle numbers”.

