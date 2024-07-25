Dogs galore — and their handlers — went head-to-tail as Mukinbudin hosted the Australian Sleddog Sports National Championships this month. It was the first time in four years WA has hosted the event. Competitors travelled from Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia to compete on July 13, 14 and 15, with more than 120 entries received. The WA Sleddog Sports Association runs the event with the sport now in its 30th year in Australia. WASSA president Jamelia Bramwell said hosting the event was a fantastic opportunity for members, with 70 WA competitors taking part. She said the sport started out as an alternative to canine snow sledding, providing a way for those wanting to keep their sleddogs fit over summer in the northern hemisphere. Dryland sleddog events now have a huge international following, with interest in Australia growing. Sleddog sports fosters bonding and teamwork, creating an opportunity for shared enjoyment amongst participants, as well as providing an ideal sport for active dog owners who want to explore new environments. This year’s National Championships were held over three-heats at the Sprigg Family property in North Wialki, near Mukinbudin in the Wheatbelt. Events are run in the early morning, with competitive dryland dogsledding strategically harnessing the invigorating cold to create conditions of enhanced focus. The races held included cani-cross (an event where the handler runs on foot with the dog in the lead), junior scooter, single dog scooters and multiple dog team rigs of up to eight dogs running over distances of up to 8km. Breeds included Huskies, Malamutes, German Shorthair Pointers, Kelpies and some more recently, purpose-bred breeds with dryland sledding in mind.