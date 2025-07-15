Students at Murdoch University have placed first overall for placings at the 2025 Intercollegiate Meat Judging Conference and Competition in Wagga Wagga. A group of 10 students travelled from WA to New South Wales for an industry tour and the competition, an annual excursion for selected students, taking part in beef, pork, and lamb judging across eight days. Dr Sonya Moyes, Murdoch University post doctoral research fellow and team coach, said the trip provided an insight into the differing markets and climates on the east coast. “We just take some students on an industry tour over to the east coast so they’re getting an idea of the differences between west coast and east coast agriculture productions,” she said. “The main purpose of it is really just to inspire them to take up jobs within the industry and see what is actually out there for them, so we can inject really enthusiastic and passionate graduates into the industry.” Dr Moyes has coached the Murdoch ICMJ team since 2020. A team comprised of students Libby Hardingham, Mackenzie Pratt, Amber Turton, and Zoe Skinner nabbed the champion team title for overall placings, and runner up team for beef judging behind Texas A&M University. The 2025 Intercollegiate Meat Judging Conference and Competition ran from July 8 to July 12. Ms Skinner and Ms Hardingham will travel to Brisbane in September for a chance to be selected to compete in the United States in 2026 for the Australian National Meat Judging Team. Mia Hancock came third in pork judging and Amber Turton placed fifth in lamb judging. In 2024, Murdoch University student Kristy Shadbolt was named the individual champion in pork judging. Murdoch University has competed in the IMJC competition for 17 years. Dr Moyes said the trip was a great opportunity for students to network with companies across Australia and grow their knowledge ahead of completing their studies. “It was an amazing trip and the students learn a lot out of it,” she said. “They’re all pretty eager now to get more involved within the industry. “It’s a great opportunity for them to network with industry professionals — they got to meet over 40 companies at the careers expo, so just seeing the versatility of opportunities as well.” The trip to NSW was sponsored by Harvest Road, Royal Agricultural Society of WA, Stirling Ranges Beef, West Coast Meat Solutions, Ballawinna Angus Stud, Kylagh Cattle, and Boree Park Stud.