There has been plenty to celebrate at Muresk Institute this month, with a new $800,000 shearing shed unveiled as construction begins on a “state-of-the-art” $9.1m Specialist Agriculture Machinery training centre.

When completed in January, the centre will teach future generations of technicians the skills to service all types of agricultural machinery used in broadacre farming, including specialised technology such as precision spraying and seeding equipment.

It will include new workshops, classrooms, information technology laboratories and student facilities, while the neighboring 1940s cottage will be renovated into an administration centre for lecturers and breakout space for students.

Farm Machinery Industry Association of WA executive John Henchy, who has advocated for the training facility for the past 15 years, said there was nothing like it in the State.

“The big deal about here is not only have you got magnificent workshops and classrooms, you’ve also got accommodation and paddocks that you can actually work the machines in too,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our industry, it’s something we’ve been asking for for years and years, and it’s now a reality, and we’re very excited about it.”

Camera Icon Farm Machinery and Industry Association of WA executive officer John Henchy. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Muresk and Central Regional TAFE worked closely with industry on the development of the Certificate III in Agricultural Mechanical Technology apprenticeship, with first year training taking place this year at the CRT Northam campus, before moving to the new Muresk facilities from Semester One 2023.

And as the sector struggles with a major shortage of skilled workers, Mr Henchy was hopeful the training centre would attract more youngsters to a career in machinery.

“The big challenge we have is awareness, to get people aware of the career opportunities within the industry,” he said.

“When you’ve got a magnificent facility like this, it’s going to attract attention and people are going to say ‘wow, we need to look at this’.”

Camera Icon This 1940s cottage will be renovated into an administration centre for lecturers and breakout space for students. Credit: Adam Poulsen / Countryman

WA Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery said the new facility was vital for a “changing industry”.

“The industry is changing and digital technology — and technology generally in agriculture — is moving at a fast pace,” she said.

“We need to make sure that students who are learning about agriculture are learning about those changes in technology, and are learning on the technology.”

The new shearing shed, which opened last week, will provide students with high-quality, interactive training in wool handling and shearing.

Camera Icon Interior of the new $800,000 shearing shed at Muresk Institute. Credit: Adam Poulsen / Countryman

Ms Ellery said the “industry standard” shed was crucial to Muresk’s role as a working farm and agricultural training provider.

“We’re training students on cutting edge equipment and in a scenario that they’re likely to see on farm,” she said.

“The most serious way that we can invest in (agriculture) is making sure that the workforce has the skills that they need, (and) that they learn on equipment that matches the kind of equipment they’ll be using when they’re on farm.”

The $9.9m expansion at Muresk is part of a broader $215.84m State Government investment in TAFE capital works project, including a $2m upgrade at CRT Northam campus.

“Muresk Institute has been the home of agricultural training in Western Australia for almost 100 years, and this expansion will help to ensure that Muresk can continue to serve that purpose for a long time to come,” Ms Ellery said.

“It will contribute to providing a pipeline of skilled workers for Western Australia’s agricultural industry, and maximise efficient and effective farming practices in order to stay competitive internationally.”