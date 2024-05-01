Farm leaders have slammed Murray Watt for going into “hiding” after the Federal Agriculture Minister said he would not action calls from WA Labor for an extension to the live export moratorium deadline. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis wrote to Senator Watt on April 22, asking him to delay the looming moratorium on live sheep exports during the northern hemisphere summer for 10 days, in an attempt to provide a “release valve” for WA’s sheep market. In a statement to Countryman, Senator Watt said changing the moratorium dates was not under his jurisdiction. “Under legislation introduced by the Nationals in the wake of the Awassi Express tragedy, the responsibility for the administration of the rules around live sheep exports rests with the secretary of the Department of Agriculture,” he said. “I will continue working with Minister Jarvis and the WA Government to ensure farmers are supported through this dry spell.” WAFarmers president John Hassell lambasted Senator Watt’s response, saying he was “hiding” from farmers calling for help amid dire circumstances. “Murray Watt has gone to ground. He is hiding. And why is he hiding? Because he’s failed miserably at this,” Mr Hassell said. “Here’s an opportunity to finally do something . . . to fix up his stuff-up, and he’s not doing it and he’s hiding behind someone else.” Mr Hassell’s condemnation comes amid a slew of criticism directed at Senator Watt for his handling of agricultural issues such as the proposed live export ban and the controversial biosecurity protection levy, with anger only mounting as WA farmers face difficult seasonal conditions and many sheep farmers battle to get livestock off their properties. Many sheep farmers have blamed the looming live export phase-out for plummeting sheep prices as people lose confidence in the industry. Ms Jarvis’ calls to extend the moratorium deadline were part of efforts by the newly formed Dry Season Taskforce, a group created to respond to tough seasonal conditions and to provide mental and financial support to primary producers. Industry groups such as WAFarmers and the Australian Livestock Exporters Council welcomed a proposed moratorium deadline extension, and said it would relieve some stress on sheep farmers who were battling to source feed and water for stock they could not sell or even give away. Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook also slammed Senator Watt’s response to calls for a deadline extension, claiming he was “taking his hands off the steering wheel.” “He (Senator Watt) is the Government, and hiding behind process isn’t helping anybody,” Mr Seabrook said. “He’s abdicating his responsibility.” Mr Seabrook said he was not surprised by Senator Watt’s response, and said it was expected from a “minister who isn’t prepared to help”. The moratorium, which effectively bans the export of Australian sheep to the Middle East during the hottest time of year, runs from mid-June to mid-September.