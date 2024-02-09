Murray Watt has hit back at Nationals MLC Colin de Grussa over claims the Federal Agriculture Minister has been “complicit” in the MV Bahijah fiasco because he “hates the live export industry”. It comes as speculation mounts among farmers that the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry’s slow response to the ongoing debacle is part of Labor’s agenda to kill off the live sheep trade. Mr de Grussa, who is WA’s Shadow agriculture minister, issued a statement on Thursday describing the handling of the situation as “an absolute disgrace” and calling for Senator Watt to be sacked. “The responsibility for what is either an act of breathtaking incompetence, or cynical political opportunism, must fall with the Federal Minister for Agriculture,” Mr de Grussa said. “What better way to fan the flames of discontent, and to reignite the debate around live export, than to park thousands of animals off the coast of a major city for weeks on end without a plan.” The MV Bahijah is still languishing off the WA coast 11 days after arriving back in Fremantle, after being ordered to abandon its voyage to Israel on January 19 amid concerns about Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea. Israel-based exporter Bassem Dabbah submitted an application on January 26 to re-export more than 16,000 sheep and cattle onboard the vessel via the Cape of Good Hope — a trip of about 33 days. DAFF rejected the application on Monday, stating the department was not satisfied the transport arrangements were “appropriate” to ensure the animals’ health and welfare. On Tuesday, Mr de Grussa told reporters in Perth Senator Watt would “stop at nothing” to shut down the live sheep trade. “At best, his handling of this could be described as completely and utterly disgraceful, and at worst, I actually wonder if he’s somehow complicit in this decision,” Mr de Grussa said. “We all know he hates this industry and he wants to see it shut down.” WATT RETURNS SERVE Senator Watt on Friday rejected Mr de Grussa’s claims, telling Countryman his comments showed he was “ignorant of the facts and the law”. “Under Australian law, the independent regulator, a departmental officer, is responsible for all regulatory decision-making regarding live animal exports,” Senator Watt said. “It would be improper and unlawful for a minister to interfere with the independent regulator as the WA Nationals have suggested, and would leave all decisions open to legal challenge. “It is worrying that the WA Nationals would suggest a minister should do this.” Both supporters and opponents of live export have criticised the department’s response, with RSPCA WA chief executive Ben Cave this week claiming the stock were “suffering from stress and fatigue” as the process dragged on. “Why is there still no plan with how to deal with these animals?” Mr Cave said. State farming leaders have also pointed the finger at the department rather than Senator Watt. “It could be ministerial intervention … but I’ve got enough faith in Murray Watt that he wouldn’t be that duplicitous,” WAFarmers president John Hassell told Countryman. “The other option is someone in the Department of Agriculture has a personal vendetta against the live trade and they’re making sure they can do anything they can to make it look bad.” Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook conceded Senator Watt did not have “immediate oversight” over the issue, but slammed DAFF. “I’m not going to say it’s deliberate … but every bureaucrat knows that his minister calls the tune, and this department in Canberra knows that their minister doesn’t want the trade to continue,” Mr Seabrook said. “What incentive would that give them to resolve this issue as quickly as they possibly can, in the best way, for all parties?” Some 500 cattle were removed from the vessel on February 3, four of which later died despite DAFF confirming all animals were “healthy” at the time of unloading. In a statement released late on Thursday, a DAFF spokesperson said the exporter was now working to offload all livestock from the vessel. “The department is engaging actively with the exporter, as well as relevant WA government agencies, in relation to the arrangements that will be needed to support this,” the statement read. “Any offloading of livestock will be undertaken under strict biosecurity protocols and with regard to animal welfare. “The department will continue to support the exporter as they consider options for the livestock once they have been unloaded.”