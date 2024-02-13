WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis has defended the Federal Government’s handling of the livestock stuck onboard the MV Bahijah, as thousands of animals continue to be unloaded after spending nearly 40 days on the ship. The ship containing about 16,000 sheep and cattle left Australia on January 5 en route to Israel through the Red Sea. After diverting around the south of Africa to avoid attacks from Houthi forces, it was ordered to return to Fremantle by the Department of Agriculture. After the department declined the application from exporter Bassem Dabbah to restart the journey, the livestock began to be unloaded Monday — with the process expected to take three days in total. Ms Jarvis said the matter was being handled by the Federal department but the animals would go to an approved quarantine facility. “We got to a point last week where it was incredibly hot and the advice from both the WA vet and the Federal Government was that they were better on the ship (at that time),” she said. “They were a long way offshore and getting that sea breeze. Moving livestock when it’s incredibly hot has its challenges and puts more stress on the animals.” The Albanese Government has promised to phase out the live export industry, but Ms Jarvis rejected the suggestion the decision over the MV Bahijah had been delayed because of this. “The Federal Government has released a full time line on their website (of what occurred in this case). The regulator has released a full time line of what happened with all the information,” she said. Ms Jarvis — who is opposed to ending live exports — said she wanted the Federal Government to make a decision on the fate of the industry, but expected it would proceed with its promise to end it. “All my conversations in the more than 12 months I’ve been Agriculture minister with the Commonwealth have indicated that they plan to phase out the live export of sheep by sea at some stage after the 2025 election,” she said. The minister said whether the livestock were processed in Australia or if there was an application to export them again, was a decision for Bassem Dabbah.