Australia’s live export industry has labelled the animal rights lobby’s attempts to exploit the unfolding MV Bahijah scandal for political points as “cheap, callous and cynical”. It comes after Australia’s chief veterinary officer on Monday confirmed the deaths of 51 sheep and four cattle from among the more than 16,000 head consignment. The RSPCA on Tuesday issued a statement welcoming the Federal Agriculture Department’s decision to reject exporter Bassem Dabbah’s application to send the consignment back to Israel via the Cape of Good Hope. But RSPCA WA chief executive Ben Cave claimed the livestock were “not out of danger yet”. “A final decision on their future (is) still up in the air. They will be suffering from stress and fatigue as this process continues to drag on,” he said. “We continue our call for the thousands of sheep and an unknown number of cattle aboard the MV Bahijah to be taken off the ship in Fremantle immediately.” Mr Cave also labelled the live export industry “cruel and unnecessary” and renewed calls for the Albanese Government to legislate a date for its planned phase-out. “The science tells us the live export trade has inherent, unfixable issues that negatively impact on the welfare of livestock,” he said. “Hooved animals are not meant to be penned on ships sailing the high seas for weeks on end and the evidence is they do suffer.” An Australian Live Exporters’ Council spokeswoman accused the RSPCA of “politicising” the issue and spreading misinformation. She said the situation in fact proved the industry had the necessary processes in place to deal with “exceptional scenarios”. “We continue to be genuinely disappointed that activist groups, in particular the RSPCA, and some politicians spread misinformation and untruths about conditions onboard the vessel,” the spokeswoman said. “In many instances it was deliberately misleading. Given the extraordinary circumstances of this situation, any moves to use this issue to attempt to further the Government’s proposed ban on live sheep exports would be cheap, callous, and cynical.” Chief veterinary officer Beth Cookson described the number of livestock deaths “associated with the vessel” as “small”. “I can confirm there have been 51 deaths in the sheep and four in the cattle population,” she said. “This is quite a low number considering the number of animals on board, and within normal ranges. “The deaths are associated with conditions that wouldn’t be necessarily unexpected in livestock production systems and farming practices.” It’s understood the cattle deaths occurred after what the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry described as “several hundred head of healthy cattle” were “successfully unloaded” on Saturday, at the request of the exporter. “There were no animal welfare issues associated with this unloading,” a DAFF spokesperson said at the time. Dr Cookson said the number of deaths remained below the reportable mortality rate of one per cent for sheep, and 0.5 per cent for cattle. “The animals continue to be under the supervision and care of veterinarians. The department continues to receive daily reports about the conditions on board of the vessel,” she said. Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook accused the RSPCA and Fremantle MP Josh Wilson — a vocal opponent of the trade — of telling “outright lies”. “Using words like horrific and horrendous and cruel just shows how far out of touch they really are with the reality of it,” he said.