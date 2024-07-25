Nestled off the main street of Nannup is a special place offering unique ‘love-made’ items, attracting the interest of local and interstate visitors alike. TigerValley Gallery is the shopfront of passionate local artists Mandy Blount and partner Brad Shehan, who have created a gallery that sells one-of-a-kind items all made by family and friends. The gallery showcases a range of unique, high quality natural timber furniture, timber clocks, original artwork, jewellery, knitwear and homemade preserves. First opening its doors in January 2019 for three to four days a week, the business soon took off during theCOVID-19 lockdown period of 2020 when many locals discovered the premises stocked Elmar’s Smallgoods, thanks to a long family connection. Ms Blount is the youngest daughter of Graham and Cynthia Morrison, who were the first deer farmers in WA and developed Margaret River Venison. Elmars and Margaret River Venison have had a 30-year family and business relationship, with a large selection of smallgoods created over the years using venison produced by the Morrison family. Ms Blount is an artist-in-residence’ at TigerValley Gallery, producing a range of original artworks both in the gallery and from home. Heavily involved with her community Ms Blount is also often fundraising for local groups using art projects. She said being part of the small community of Nannup naturally lent itself to connecting with others though art. “We are starting to get involved in a number of projects including working with our local schools to help develop our young up-and-coming artists,” Ms Blount said. The business is expanding and has a workshop presence in the Nannup Light Industrial Area where it plans to have a two-storey gallery added to the premises at the end of the year, all going well. “This will provide another venue to display local art,” Ms Blount said. ‘Paint and Sip’ evenings are another project taking off through TigerValley gallery. Evening events cater for locals and out-of-town artists who, as the name suggests, wish to paint with Ms Blount while sampling wine. These nights are usually held at the Nannup Brewing Company as it has the perfect, relaxed atmosphere. Ms Blount also travels to other towns to hold private painting sessions for those unable to make the trip to Nannup. These evenings are increasingly popular, with events advertised on the TigerValley gallery Facebook page and bookings essential. A major part of TigerValley Gallery is Mr Shehan’s unique high-end furniture, which is displayed throughout the premises. Mr Shehan has created timber furniture for most of his life but it has been in the past 12 months that he has retired from his business Leeuwin Wood Cabinets in Cowaramup, where he spent 23 years working full-time in the furniture and cabinetry trade. He is now focusing on his true love, using timber in its natural form to make unique items such as clocks and statement furniture. “Nothing is replicated, with all works are created by either storm-damaged or sustainably sourced timber from the South West,” Mr Shehan said. “I like to keep the timber as raw as possible, that way it can show its true character.” He said the majority of clients were tourists, with commissioned furniture items travelling both interstate and overseas. For more information and images of both furniture and original artworks, visit TigerValley Gallery’s Facebook page, MandoArt Facebook page and Brad Shehan Furniture Facebook page.