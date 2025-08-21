Pressure on biosecurity is increasing around the globe, with an escalation in exotic pest, weed and disease detections over the past decade at home and abroad. Increasingly complex trade routes, long supply chains, global travel and climate change have combined to see plant, animal and aquatic pests and diseases cross borders, countries and continents like never before. These invaders threaten our valuable agriculture and food sector, the State’s unique environment, our enviable outdoor lifestyle and even the health and wellbeing of our people and communities. Western Australia is fortunately free of many of the world’s worst pests and diseases, aided by our geographic isolation but primarily due to the efforts of government, industry and community. National Biosecurity Week (25-31 August) is a salient reminder that biosecurity is everyone’s business and we all have a role to play in reinforcing WA’s biosecurity defences. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s (DPIRD’s) team is leading the charge across our vast State to protect WA. Our officers are driving a multi-disciplinary program of pre and post border biosecurity initiatives from the Kimberley to the South Coast, alongside seemingly continual action on the battlefield. At the border, our Quarantine WA inspectors and detector dogs carried out more than 3.5 million screenings and inspections in the past financial year. This included 682,561 interstate airline passengers, more than two million mail parcels, over than 150,000 private vehicles at border road checkpoints, almost 130,000 lines of imported plant material and machinery and 27,000 interstate livestock transfers. A total of 58,697 kilograms of quarantine risk material was seized, intercepting 82 significant pests and 87 prohibited organisms. Post border, DPIRD has responded to more than 30 biosecurity incursions over the past decade, including brown marmorated stink bug, influenza A in pigs, red imported fire ants, tomato potato psyllid and carpet sea squirt to mention just a few. Most notably, our staff have worked tirelessly over the past four years on the department’s biggest ever biosecurity response to limit the spread of the destructive polyphagous shot-hole borer, protecting fresh produce production in the regions. Last week, a nine month long biosecurity response was successfully finalised, with a declaration of area freedom from the voracious pest Queensland fruit fly. The Qfly response is a demonstration of the power of collaboration between DPIRD, industry, local government and the community to protect gardens and parks, fresh food production and access to key export markets. This threat was detected as part of DPIRD’s surveillance network, which has been monitoring for fruit fly across Perth and the regions for more than 25 years. Surveillance is a key weapon in our biosecurity armoury, which includes trapping networks for the social pest European wasp and bee biosecurity monitoring through sentinel hives, catch boxes and floral sweeps. This bee monitoring network, which includes entry points at ports and airports, detected red dwarf honey bee on the Burrup Peninsula, which is currently subject to a DPIRD eradication campaign to protect pollination and WA’s unique honey production. These biosecurity responses are backed by an extensive national biosecurity system comprised of all States and Territories and relevant industries, which draws on the expertise of Australian and overseas scientists, as well as industry knowledge and experience. This collaboratively funded, ‘all-play’ approach to biosecurity defence helps to stop interstate biosecurity incursions from crossing the border and impacting WA. Preparedness is the key to biosecurity response and our staff collaborate with industry and the community – locally, nationally and internationally – to build awareness and capacity. With animal disease risks in our near neighbours, such as foot and mouth disease lumpy skin disease and high pathogenicity avian influenza, our livestock biosecurity team continues to deliver prevention and preparedness activities in collaboration with livestock industries. Earlier this year, department officers participated in Exercise Raintree, a national exercise to test northern Australia’s ability to respond to an emergency animal disease. This training tests national biosecurity response plans for animal, plant and aquatic biosecurity threats to assist government, industry and community to respond quickly and confidently in the event of an incursion. But we can’t do it alone. So how can you help support WA’s biosecurity defences? Community action is integral in the front line of biosecurity defence – from surveillance and reporting to aid early detection, through to reducing risk by adhering to quarantine and movement requirements. Keep an eye out for signs of unusual insects, plants or animal diseases and report observations to our Pest and Disease Information Service via our MyPestGuide Reporter app or email padis@dpird.wa.gov.au or telephone (08) 9368 3080. Check out interstate quarantine requirements when returning from interstate or overseas with plants, food and honey products and adhere to movement requirements, such as not taking wood out of the Perth metropolitan area to stop the spread of shot-hole borer. Stay up to date with information about our biosecurity programs and activities, including details on responses and quarantine visit our website dpird.wa.gov.au. It takes an army to protect our state from biosecurity threats – and everyone is an integral part of that army. Heather Brayford is the PSM director general at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development