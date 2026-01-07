The National Farmers’ Federation has appointed a new chief executive to helm the peak farming body after the sudden resignation of Troy Williams last year. Michael Guerin will take over as chief executive of Australia’s peak agriculture advocacy body in March, the NFF announced on Wednesday. The appointment of Mr Guerin comes after Mr Williams’ resignation last year, five months after taking the reigns, citing personal reasons. Since then, NSW cattle farmer Su McClusky has stepped up as interim chief executive. Mr Guerin said he was honoured to take on the role and was eager to get to work on behalf of the Australian agriculture sector. “The NFF is agriculture’s peak national body and I am truly humbled to be selected as its chief executive,” he said. “I’m looking forward to taking a national lens to the agricultural issues I’ve rallied for on behalf of Queensland and New South Wales.” Mr Guerin was the chief executive of AgForce Queensland for eight years from 2017 to 2025, and has filled leading roles at the South Australian Department of State Development, Elders, Van Diemen’s Land Company, and Vitalharvest. Since September last year he has filled the shoes of chief executive at NSW Farmers in an interim role. “I’m especially looking forward to making inroads in the member advocacy space, an issue I am very familiar with,” Mr Guerin said. “There is plenty of work to be done and I’m excited to dig in.” NFF president Hamish McIntyre welcomed Mr Guerin’s appointment, his passionate work in agriculture advocacy, and extensive leadership capabilities and experience. “Mike brings extensive experience to the NFF CEO role, through his current role as acting CEO of NSW Farmers, and as the eight years he spent as AgForce CEO,” he said. “His experience means he will well and truly hit the ground running in March. “We heartily welcome Mike’s appointment and are looking forward to a new chapter of leadership at NFF house.” Mr McIntyre thanked Ms McClusky for her work and contributions while interim chief executive. “Su has led the NFF with a steady hand and sharp eye. We wish her all the very best as she spends more time on her farm,” he said. NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said Mr Guerin has a “genuine care” for organisations, staff and members while not shying away from tough conversations. “Governance and structural reform are key areas of strength for Mike,” he said. “He is a deeply experienced leader with a rare combination of corporate, governance, and peak body expertise. “He is a steady, principled leader with a clear sense of purpose and a strong understanding of the complex dynamics within federated membership organisations.”