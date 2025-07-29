National Farmers Federation chief executive Troy Williams has quit the job five months after taking the role, citing personal reasons. In a statement issued by the NFF, president David Jochinke said the board had accepted Mr Williams’ reasons and would now begin recruitment for the role. “We thank Mr Williams for his contribution and wish him the very best for the future,” Mr Jochinke said. “The Board will commence recruitment for the new CEO, mindful of the NFF AGM in October.” An interim chief executive will be appointed until the role has been filled, with recruitment to begin immediately. Upon his appointment to the role as chief executive, Mr Williams said he looked forwards to strengthening the NFF’s connection with its members. “Whether it is advancing trade opportunities, addressing labour shortages, or advocating for sustainable farming practices, our activity must build upon the great work that’s already been undertaken to deliver practical results that empower farmers,” he said. In Mr Williams’ first visit to WA in March for the NFF annual general meeting, he pledged to stand up for WA farmers and work closely with regional communities. “It isn’t just farms that suffer (from poor policy decisions),” he said. “The local communit suffers, as well as the baker, the truck driver, the mechanics . . . and if they leave you don’t get them back. “The advice we get from WAFarmers members is that they want their stories shared all year . . . not just during the election campaign.” Prior his role as chief executive at the NFF, Mr Williams served as chief executive of the Independent Tertiary Education Council Australia, Australian Dental Industry Association, and the Australian Institute of Building. Mr Jochinke said it is “business as usual” for the NFF’s work for members and the agriculture sector. “While leadership transitions are significant, I am proud of our experienced and committed team,” Mr Jochinke said. “The NFF team remains committed to our policy priorities as well as delivering a suite of initiatives from our leadership programs and events, including our flagship AgXchange event, which is shaping up to become the industry’s pre-eminent forum for ideas, collaboration and innovation.”