Australian cattle farmers have hit back at Donald Trump’s claims American beef will “flood” the market down under, but say they are concerned about biosecurity risks and failure to consult industry before agreeing to take more US imports.

The red meat sector was blindsided last week when the Albanese Government confirmed it had relaxed restrictions on US beef imports — a move welcomed by the US President on social media, where he declared American producers would sell “so much to Australia” and described their product as “the safest and best in the entire world.”

More than 99 per cent of beef sold in Australian pubs, supermarkets and restaurants is Australian beef, and industry believes the change will have little significant material impact on what Aussie consumers can buy on the shelf.

But farmers and other industry stakeholders Countryman spoke to said the US — Australia’s biggest beef buyer — would struggle to compete with the strong domestic cattle industry.

They said any US beef imports would likely be used in restaurants, fast food or pre-packaged meals, rather than on supermarket shelves.

Rabobank RaboResearch Australia and New Zealand general manager Stefan Vogel said high prices and tight supply in the US would make it difficult for the industry to send a significant volume of beef to Australia in at least the next five years.

The US’ cattle herd is in a restocking phase after several years of drought.

While the amount of beef coming into Australia from the US was unlikely to be significant, Mr Vogel said there could be a market for it.

“We may see some very specific product coming into the market, like a Texas steakhouse, bringing in US beef, rather than mass product,” he said.

“For now, we don’t think this will be a gamechanger.”

Australia shipped nearly 400,000 tonnes of beef worth $2.9 billion to the United States last year, with just 269 tonnes of US product moving the other way.

Australia is the world’s second-biggest beef exporter, behind Brazil, while the US is the second-biggest importer of beef, behind China.

Western Beef Association chair Mark Thomas said there was a reason Australia was exporting record volumes of beef into America.

“They can’t supply their own market, let alone supply ours,” he said.

“This (the imports) is actually a positive thing for Australian beef because removing the inability for America to export into Australia... removes an excuse that America has to not allow Australian beef.”

Australian Pork Limited boss Margotr Andrae said Australia “must not allow trade pressure to override the science, animal welfare standards and food security”.

It was a view echoed by National Farmers’ Federation president David Jochinke, who said “tariff negotiations” should be removed from any conversation on biosecurity.

“(It) should be dealt with separate from any tariff negotiations,” he said.

The cattle industry has also lashed out after receiving no consultation during the final stages of the review.

Cattle Australia chief executive Will Evans said the organisation had not seen any detail of the science-based assessment prior to the announcement and was now reviewing the DAFF paper.

The group is also concerned that the rules applied to Australian beef exports into the US will not be reciprocated for incoming US product. It plans to call for an independent scientific panel to review how the decision was made.

“We believe an independent scientific assessment is a sensible and prudent way forward. This must occur before imports commence,” Mr Evans said.

“There is simply too much at stake when it comes to Australia’s world-leading biosecurity status not to get a second opinion.

“Given the Minister’s confidence she should have no issue appointing an independent panel to take the highest level of precaution in protecting the Australian beef industry.”

The lack of consultation has sparked criticism that the decision was rushed to appease Mr Trump as he considered slapping more than the existing 10 per cent tariff on all Australian imports announced in April.

The US is Australia’s largest beef customer, importing 400,000 tonnes worth $US4.2 billion ($6.3b) last year.

A prolonged drought has shrunk the US herd to its lowest level in 75 years, sending domestic beef prices to record highs.

Despite the longstanding ban on transhipped beef, US born and raised beef has continued to enter Australia, with imports reaching 270 tonnes in 2024-5, the highest since the mid 1990s, according to Episode3’s Matt Dalgleish.

He said the sheer scale of Australia’s 1.4 million tonne annual beef exports made biosecurity paramount.

WA Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook also raised concerns about the traceability of beef imported from the US, saying Foot and Mouth Disease would “ruin our industry overnight”.

“How the hell would we know where it came from? You’ve only got to take it out of one box and put it in another, and you’ll never know where it came from,” he said.

Mr Seabrook labelled the timing “coincidental” amid tariff talks and accused the Government of making the decision “without due consultation” with industry.

Australia banned beef imports from the US in 2003 after the, mad cow disease, or fatal neurological disease bovine spongiform encephalopathy, was discovered in American cattle.

The blanket ban was lifted in 2019, but restrictions remained on beef was sourced from Canada or Mexico and slaughtered in the US.

But Red Meat Advisory Council chair John McKillop said industry felt “relaxed” about the decision “as long as the science is there”.

“You always get a bit suspicious when you think that things have been pushed through, and maybe they have… or at least expedited because of the pressure from the US.

“But as long as the science is there… then as an industry, we’re relaxed about it.”

Mr McKillop said a claim by the Minister on Thursday that the US and Australian supply chains were “equivalent” wasn’t accurate because America doesn’t have lifelong traceability of stock.

“It’s not quite correct. They don’t have the same systems as us. We have full lifetime traceability in Australia and have had for 20 years through the Livestock Identification scheme.

“The US has failed to implement such a system.”

The Australian Lot Feeders’ Association Christian Mulders said Australia had “rightly undertaken” an assessment after America’s 2020 request and was satisfied with the government’s assurance on US controls.

Mr Mulders said that “so long as it meets our import requirements” he wasn’t opposed to imports, adding that the association was a free trade advocate.

Myalup beef producer and WAFarmers livestock president Geoff Pearson also he would “like to see the detail in the science” and questioned the politics behind the move.

“You could call it a political pathway to negotiation into the tariff and the first introduction Albanese has got with Trump,” he said.