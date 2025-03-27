National Farmers’ Federation’s new boss Troy Williams has made his first visit to WA, pledging to continue to stand up for the State’s farmers while working more closely with regional communities. Mr Williams headed west for the WAFarmers annual general meeting in Perth on March 21, just weeks after starting the Canberra-based role on March 3. He used the opportunity to meet the advocacy group’s new president Steve McGuire and CEO Trevor Whittington and address the group’s members. Mr Williams said the NFF was laser-focused on the Federal election after releasing a long list of priorities, including calls for a $1 billion investment in the supply chain issues “plaguing” the agriculture industry. The organisation has also called for the diesel fuel rebate to be maintained, a reshape of a proposed tax on high-value superannuation accounts, better telecommunications, investment in regional mental health, the creation of a dedicated farm visa, and more. Speaking at the AGM, Mr Williams revealed the NFF also planned to boost its relationship with local government organisations and local communities, and was eager to make sure farmers and regional residents “had their stories told”. He also doubled-down on the organisation’s lobbying to have the Albanese Government’s planned live sheep export ban reversed. “It isn’t just farms that suffer (from poor policy decisions),” Mr Williams said. “The local community suffers, as well as the baker, the truck driver, the mechanics ... and if they leave, you don’t get them back. “The advice we get from WAFarmers members is that they want their stories shared all year ... not just during the election campaign.” Ahead of his visit to WA, Mr Williams said he had spent his first few weeks meeting stakeholders and getting across a broad agenda. “I’m coming to this role with an immense respect for the sector and its people,” he said. “The NFF doesn’t exist without its members, partners and supporters. “I’m looking forward to getting out to meet them, hear their priorities and draw on their expertise.” He said he was also focused on ensuring agricultural issues were front and centre of political debate — not just during the Federal election campaign but long after the votes were counted. Australia’s farming sector contributes $88b to the economy and supports more than 315,000 jobs. “Farming isn’t just another sector of the economy,” Mr Williams said. “It’s the lifeblood of regional communities, a pillar of national prosperity, and essential to every Australian household.” Mr Williams said the NFF’s policy agenda was driven from the ground up, ensuring farmers’ needs shaped government decision-making. “Our policies come directly from NFF members,” he said. “It’s our grassroots farmer organisations that know first-hand what’s happening on the land.” The NFF recently launched a new national conference called AgXchange Australia, which will be held on the Gold Coast from September 23 to 25.