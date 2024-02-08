A new national level crossing safety strategy has come under fire by advocates who have lost loves ones to level-crossing accidents, who claim empirical research and coronial recommendations continue to be ignored by the rail industry.

Early this month, the Australian Government released the National Level Crossing Safety Strategy 2023–2032 as part of an ongoing commitment to reduce fatialities and injuries at A

This strategy’s release comes after the Federal Government’s announcement to provide $180 million for the Regional Australian Level Crossing Safety Program, and the announcement of a rail level crossing safety roundtable to be held in March.

Priorities highlighted by the strategy included improving public education around level crossing safety, identifying safety improvements and developing more data and knowledge.

But, --- argues enough funds time, well over two decades worth, has already been put into research that has only been ignored by rail operators.

“The last two decades have been marked by a complete failure by government and the rail industry to improve level crossing safety,” she said.

“Rail operators have done nothing in the face of clear evidence that safety can be improved, the national rail regulator ONRSR has done nothing to ensure they act on the evidence, and government ministers have not been actively engaged or taken their responsibilities seriously.”

“We don’t need any more research, testing or trials specifically when it comes to the effectiveness of beacon lighting on locomotives that has already been proven by the rail industry’s own research.”

Ms Jensen is reffering to several seperate coronial inquest that came as a result of fatalsities at level crossings- all pointing to imporving train lighting.

Ms Jensen also reffered to two seperate reprots published in the last three years wich reccoemdn better train lgihitng to prevent level crossing accidents.

Ms Jensen also hit out at the NLCSS Committee’s makeup whihc included

“Looking at the composition of the NLCSS Committee it is very heavily weighted by bureaucrats, government departments and agencies that are aligned with the rail industry like TrackSAFE, the Australasian Railway Industry (ARA) and ONRSR– to me the complete omission of road safety groups and road transport groups that interact with the rail industry speaks volumes.

The strategy states that ‘heavy vehicles are over-represented in level crossing incidents, especially at passive level crossings but besides the Heavy Vehicle Regulator there was no peak trucking industry body representation on the committee which should have been there from scratch in my opinion.

Ms Jensen said unless train lighting is addressed, no change will be made.

“We can’t see how this strategy has a hope in hell of achieving its vision of Zero Harm if driving actions isn’t actually at the top of the list of priorities.”

the sad truth of the matter is that no rail operators whatsoever came forward when our three family members were killed and they resisted our pleas to make any improvements whatsoever to train lighting following unequivocal recommendations for immediate action by WA State Coroner Alastair Hope.

“We didn’t get a roundtable, a summit, any genuine remorse or a a commitment to improve train lighting and here we are twenty three years later still fighting.”

