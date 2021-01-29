The WA Nationals have pledged to reinstate two abolished water rebate schemes which would give farmers up to $20,000 cash to improve water infrastructure on their properties.

The election pledge promises to immediately reinstall the Farm Water Rebate and Pastoral Water Grant Schemes if returned to Government at the State election in March.

The long-standing Farm and Pastoral Water schemes were shut-down by the McGowan Labor government in 2018 but Nationals Leader Mia Davies said that bringing back the funding programs worth $20 million would help improve water security and reduce reliance on expensive scheme water for farmers around the state.

“This short-sightedness by the Labor Government has left communities that most need support-including farmers in the Southern Rangelands – deprived of a key tool in their arsenal to address water deficiencies,” Ms Davies said.

“Despite repeated calls to reintroduce the scheme and give farmers a crucial fund to address water security challenges, the Labor government has stubbornly refused to bring these schemes back.”

The Farm Water Rebate reimburses 50 per cent of costs up to $20,000 for applicants to improve water collection or supply works.

This includes for tanks, troughs and pipes, catchments areas, dam cleaning, desalination, underground water identification and bore drilling.

The Pastoral Water Grants would provide up to $20,000 to assist pastoralists to identify and develop alternative water points, reduce grazing pressure and improve water infrastructure such as troughs, pumps and pipes.