Some of WA’s most prominent researchers in agriculture came together this month to discuss hot-button issues and tackle one big question — can Australia’s agriculture industry reach net zero? This question was the theme of the University of WA’s 18th annual Institute of Agriculture industry forum, which was held at UWA’s Crawley campus on July 17. Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Action Reece Whitby presented the keynote address, in which he called WA farmers “innovative” for their ability to adapt to the world’s changing climate. “No one in Western Australia is more exposed to climate change then our State’s farmers. Many of you here today already see and feel this impact,” he told attendees. Mr Whitby mentioned the growth of harvest production over the years, which he said was a “credit to the ingenuity, science and adaptability of local farmers”. Soil CRC CEO for high performance soils Michael Crawford spoke about current research projects being undertaken by CRC to improve emission outcomes. Dr Crawford seemed unsure of the agriculture industry’s ability to reach net zero. “(But) that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try, and that’s the important part we need to get right,” he said. Next to speak was Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development chief economist Ross Kingwell, who echoed Mr Whitby’s comments on harvest yields over time. He said the growing yields were thanks to “historic investments” in agriculture. Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook spoke at length on the need for agriculture and how livestock farming worked in harmony with the land. Mr Seabrook also mentioned luxury cruises and other entertainments he classed as a “want” as opposed to a “need”, and said less attention should be put on pressuring farmers to cut back emissions. “What I am trying to say here is I don’t have a problem with that (entertainment and transport industries). But let’s get the perspective here right and work out where the problem actually lies.” Mr Seabrook ended his presentation with some words of wisdom from an old friend of his. “Live your life as if you’re going to die tomorrow,” he said. “Farm as if you are going to live for another 100 years.” After the presentations, Planfarm agronomy consultant Rob Grima facilitated a panel discussion with 2023 Nuffield scholar Rebecca Kelly, farm business adviser Richard Brake, pastoralist Debbie Dowden and InterEarth business development manager Peter Metcalfe.