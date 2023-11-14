The Federal Government is urging farmers to have their say and help shape a “decarbonisation strategy” for the agricultural sector to form a crucial part of the nation’s new Net Zero 2050 plan.

Australia’s $70 billion agriculture industry is one of six sectors being probed to create specific plans to support the Federal Government’s target of transitioning to net zero by 2050 — in line with the Paris Agreement.

The other industries include electricity, energy, transport and resources.

Those involved in the agriculture industry have until December 13 to submit their thoughts, with Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt saying the push to cut emissions is an opportunity rather than a threat.

“The Government is seeking views and feedback from industry, experts and the community on ways that agriculture and land can contribute to the whole-of-economy emissions reduction task,’ Mr Watt, who is leading the plan’s development, said.

“Farmers and landholders are already seeing the impact of climate change on their businesses, and have been leaders in sustainability for a long time. Their expertise in this area will be valuable in putting together the plan.”

The Federal Government has released a 32-page discussion paper for respondents to consider, which asks a range of questions focused on how emissions could be reduced and additional carbon could be stored, and how the Commonwealth can help.

Agriculture contributed to about 17 per cent of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2020-21, with the Federal Government adamant this share would increase as other parts of the economy take up more readily available abatement options.

The discussion paper states about two thirds of the sector’s emissions are produced during digestion by ruminant livestock, followed by agricultural soils and manure management.

It also claims nitrous oxide from agricultural soils accounted for 16.7 per cent of agriculture’s total emissions in 2021, with the majority generated via fertiliser application and crop residue.

Agriculture is the first sector the Government has elected to review, with the plan expected to focus on emissions directly from scope-one emissions (activities in agriculture and on the land), and scope-two emissions (those associated with energy, fuel and electricity).

It will also take into account activity on conservation lands, Indigenous Protected Areas, and other types of public and privately-held land — but will not take into account indirect emissions from the manufacturing of inputs.

Australia last year committed to reducing methane emissions across all sectors by at least 30 per cent by 2030.

Federal Government statistics show seasonal conditions between 2001-2020 have slashed the profitability of Australian broadacre farms by an average 23 per cent, or about $29,200 per farm.

The submission period comes as investors call on the Federal Government to crack on with creating emissions reduction plans for individual sectors, sayin the plans would give them certainty to fund projects in Australia.

The Investor Group on Climate Change includes major superannuation funds, brokers and fund managers who control $30 trillion worth of global assets.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers will this week release details of where the Government is heading with a sustainable finance strategy that aims to mobilise capital to make the most of the net-zero transformation.

“Australia’s financial system plays an integral role in aligning investment and economic growth with climate, environmental and social goals, including financing the transition to net zero,” he said in a statement.

To make a submission, visit haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au/agriculture-and-land-sectoral-plan

Submissions close December 13.