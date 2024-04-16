A new billboard calling to keep the live export trade and support WA farmers has garnered “overwhelmingly positive” reviews from travellers, according to WA Senator Slade Brockman.

The billboard, which went up before the Easter break, can be found on the Forrest Highway just south-east of Australind.

Mr Brockman said he launched the billboard to support WA farmers and as a way to reach metropolitan residents who did not have a connection to regional WA and its primary producers.

“Many people in Perth do care about and have a strong connection to the bush, but they just aren’t aware of the devastation the Labor Government’s ban on live exports will have,” he said.

“This opportunity — supported by a number of generous donations — was a way of getting a message to tens of thousands of Perth-based Western Australians on their holidays over Easter and the school holidays.”

Mr Brockman, who was part of the recent regional roadshow in support of live exports, said the ban would be a huge cost for everyone in WA, not just farmers.

“The ban will have a devastating impact, not just on farmers, but on thousands of Western Australians who rely on this industry. We need all Western Australians to stand up for our farmers — not just those in the bush,” he said.