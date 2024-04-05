AgriFutures and CQUniversity have released resources such as professional development workshops and industry excursions in the hopes of drawing more young people into Australia’s agricultural industry. The resources are part of the corporations’ Cultivating the Next Generation research project, which began in 2023 to help and support educators and students better understand agricultural careers. The project’s first phase focused on learning about Australian educators’ perception and knowledge of the agricultural industry and the careers it offered. It has used the recommendations from that first phase to release resources aimed at attracting more students to the industry. As well as workshops and industry excursions, the resources include curriculum-aligned lessons for different areas including agriculture, 20 video case studies for agriculture industry ambassadors showing the range of jobs available in the sector, and guides for schools, students and industry to help organise work placements for students. AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said it was important for the agricultural industry to do more to attract and retain a highly skilled workforce. “Our future workforce is dependent on the next generation seeing agriculture as an industry of choice, and critical to this is the role educators play in encouraging students towards a career in agriculture and we want to do everything we can to make that happen,” he said. “We need to show young people that careers in agriculture are not only rewarding but also essential for our future, playing an important role in environmental management and food security.” Each resource was trialled through a national outreach program designed to improve year 9-12 students’ and educators’ knowledge on agricultural career opportunities. Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt said many young people were interested in technology and sustainability, all things agriculture careers can offer. “A career in ag is exciting and diverse, whether you want to work with your hands or in an office, in the country or the city,” he said. “I’m proud to see Aussie schools and AgriFutures working hard to foster our next generation of agriculture workers and can’t wait to see the footprint they make on the industry.” The project’s resources are available for free on the AgriFutures Australia website.