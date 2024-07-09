Industrial hemp research in Kununurra is helping northern broadacre producers tap into opportunities in the growing global industry. Nine new industrial hemp varieties are being trialled at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s Frank Wise Institute of Tropical Agriculture. The research is part of AgriFutures Australia’s national Industrial Hemp Variety Trial, supported by DPIRD, with this year’s trial looking at varieties from Australia, China and France. A total of 18 cultivars have been evaluated during the course of the research project which is now in its third and final year. The global industrial hemp market is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2027, with the research aimed at helping Australian producers and processors capitalise on the opportunity. AgriFutures Australia emerging industries manager Madonna Armit said the trials were providing growers and processors with critical insights into the suitability of different lines to local growing conditions. “AgriFutures is now building on this foundation with a $2.5 million national program of research focused on improved hemp seed, production methods, industry sustainability and the development of hemp-based products,” Ms Armit said. Industrial hemp grain is prized for its health benefits, due to its high protein and polyunsaturated fatty acid content, and used as a whole seed, flour and oil in baked goods, cereals, milk and as a spread. DPIRD research scientist Rhys Flynn said several varieties had stood out during the trial. “This year, all the long season varieties — Bama, Han Cold and Yuma — are showing good potential, while the short season varieties — Ruby, Bundy Gem and Futura-75 — are looking particularly promising,” he said. The 2024 trial was planted at a rate of 150 plants per square metre, with time of sowing dates April 18 and May 16, 2024, while another crop was planted just days before a recent field day on June 13. Mr Flynn said in 2023, Ruby, Han Cold, King Gee and Yuma had the highest grain yields, as well as total dry weight, making them all suitable for production in the region. “While these dual purposes varieties are suitable for grain and fibre production, Han Cold, King Gee and Yuma were the stronger performing varieties where fibre is considered the higher priority,” he said. The trial demonstrated that establishment was the biggest challenge for the north, due to high soil temperatures. “Current results suggest planting from late April to early June is the ideal window for grain production,” Mr Flynn said. “Care should be taken to avoid high temperatures when planting and to ensure an adequate plant density. “If plant density is too low, growers will run into heading issues at harvest, due to thicker plant stems.” The Kununurra trial will be harvested this month, with short season varieties harvested first followed by long season varieties about 40 days later, while the third time of sowing varieties are expected to be harvested mid-October. Results will be published after threshing, cleaning and analysing all collected parameters. The northern trial complements another at DPIRD’s Manjimup Horticulture Research Institute, which is evaluating 12 varieties as part of the national trial. Seed from industrial hemp varieties are not intoxicating and, along with hemp seed oil, was permitted for human consumption by Food Standards Australia New Zealand in 2017.