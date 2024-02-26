The Grains Research and Development Corporation has announced a new publication will be produced by the Society of Precision Agriculture Australia to help grain growers apply precision agriculture techniques to their farming.

GRDC western panel chair Darrin Lee launched the PA in Practice III manual at the Grain Research Update in Perth this week as part of the precision fertiliser decisions in a tight economic climate project.

PA is a farming management strategy that focuses on improving crop yields and using high technology sensor and analysis tools to assist grower management decisions.

Mr Lee said there was a large demand from growers who were eager to implement PA into their farming practices and to limit per hectare fertiliser usage while maintaining crop yields.

“Through our National Grower Network and grower feedback mechanisms, GRDC has identified grower demand for education and extension to optimise the outcomes of PA adoption,” he said.

“Growers want to know the questions they should be asking suppliers, agronomists and consultants. They want to be aware of potential challenges and have the chance to listen to other growers’ success stories and advice.

“Through the updated PA in Practice manual, growers have access to over 100 pages of content detailing PA throughout the season: pre-sowing, sowing, in-crop and at harvest.”

Mr Lee said the manual’s information would be easy for growers to digest with comprehensive case studies that facilitated peer-to-peer learning.

SPAA Australia executive officer Angelique McAvoy said the manual catered to all grain producers, agronomists or advisers regardless of their knowledge of PA.

“PA in Practice has been designed as a comprehensive foundational manual that clarifies definitions and provides step-by-step guides to applying PA, such as remote sensing imagery, interpreting yield data, developing strip trials or what to consider when choosing a new PA platform,” she said.

“Complementing each chapter are 18 case studies from grain growers across Australia, providing relatable and regional perspectives.

“The generosity of all those who have contributed their knowledge and thought leadership to produce the content of PA in Practice III is greatly commended.”

The publication is now available on the GRDC website.