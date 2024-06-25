A new website which consolidates a wealth of knowledge across WA’s varied soil types aims to provide an easily accessible resource for better farm management decisions. The website, soilqualityknowledgebase.org.au, has been designed to support farmers, researchers, advisors and students, with hundreds of resources and topics to assist with soil science understanding and management. It has been developed by SoilsWest with support from Murdoch University and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. SoilsWest co-director associate professor Frances Hoyle, from Murdoch University’s Food Futures Institute, said there was a large legacy of information from decades of dedicated research by different organisations working together and collaborating with farmers. “The Soil Quality Knowledge Base helps in bringing the evidence base together and providing engaging insights and summaries,” she said. “We hope it will make it easier to navigate to the information or answers users are looking for or explore more features of soil that are relevant to them and their situation.” The website explores three areas: soil attributes, soil management and soil analysis and testing. SoilsWest has published 10 ebooks in the Soil Quality series since 2017 which are available on the website, as well as more recent innovations and discoveries in soil science. The website contains sections on different areas of soil information integrated with videos, case studies, publications, illustrations, fact sheets and other resources.