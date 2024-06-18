Authenticating the origin of jarrah honey from the State’s South West through its nectar signature is now possible thanks to a new technique developed by researchers from the University of Western Australia.

Using a new method of chromatography, which separates the components in honey samples, researchers at UWA have identified six organic substances that are found in jarrah blossom that carries through its nectar to the honey that bees create when foraging jarrah forests.

Jarrah is a rare product found in forests in WA’s South West and the honey made from its nectar has many health-giving properties consumers are looking for.

Similar to Manuka honey which is produced in New Zealand, both are open to being misrepresented through mislabelling or adulteration.

TheNightly Get in front of tomorrow's news for FREE Journalism for the curious Australian across politics, business, culture and opinion. READ NOW

Having a positive identification of jarrah honey enables consumers to be certain of its high antibacterial activity, low glycaemic index and high antioxidant activity.

UWA Cooperative Research Centre for Honey Bee Products and Y-Trace Honey Lab technical lead Khairul Islam said a lot of honey found on supermarket shelves was actually sugar syrup, not honey.

He said being able to directly link the nectar foraged by the honey bee through a common chemical signature enables jarrah honey to be correctly identified.

“Customers want the rich flavour, health-giving properties and knowledge that the honey is sourced from pristine forests by the world’s healthiest bee populations,” Dr Islam said.

The new analytical test is now available to WA’s honey industry through the UWA CRC for Honey Bee Products and Y-Trace Honey Lab.