Newdegate Machinery Field Days has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the committee saying the decision “had not been made lightly”.

The event, which was scheduled for September 2-3, is the third major field day to be cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis which has topped events across the world.

In a statement posted to Facebook today, the committee’s secretary Anne Bishop.

“The committee feels it is necessary to protect our community, volunteers and emergency services,” she wrote.

“We thank you sincerely for your support in the past and wish you, your colleagues and loved ones good health.”

The statement added a note to say the public’s “feedback was welcome”.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to providing a great experience for our stakeholders, we’re always seeking ways to improve and serve you better,” Mrs Bishop wrote.

“We would welcome any feedback you would like to share with us.

“Please feels free to send your thoughts on all areas of our business, to this email: nfdayevents@westnet.com.au”.