Search
thewest.com.au

Newdegate Machinery Field Days cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Cally DupeCountryman
Dumbleyung community paramedic Murray Parker, State Emergency Services volunteer Daniel Randle, Australian Air Force warrant officer Trevor Jacobs, Newdegate Machinery Field Days president Craig Newman, Australian Army reserves signaller Abbey Robinson, Royal Australian Navy Chief petty officer physical training instructor Darren Dyball and Jerramungup police acting senior sergeant Adam Winter.
Camera IconDumbleyung community paramedic Murray Parker, State Emergency Services volunteer Daniel Randle, Australian Air Force warrant officer Trevor Jacobs, Newdegate Machinery Field Days president Craig Newman, Australian Army reserves signaller Abbey Robinson, Royal Australian Navy Chief petty officer physical training instructor Darren Dyball and Jerramungup police acting senior sergeant Adam Winter. Credit: Cally Dupe

Newdegate Machinery Field Days has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the committee saying the decision “had not been made lightly”.

The event, which was scheduled for September 2-3, is the third major field day to be cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis which has topped events across the world.

In a statement posted to Facebook today, the committee’s secretary Anne Bishop.

“The committee feels it is necessary to protect our community, volunteers and emergency services,” she wrote.

“We thank you sincerely for your support in the past and wish you, your colleagues and loved ones good health.”

The statement added a note to say the public’s “feedback was welcome”.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to providing a great experience for our stakeholders, we’re always seeking ways to improve and serve you better,” Mrs Bishop wrote.

“We would welcome any feedback you would like to share with us.

“Please feels free to send your thoughts on all areas of our business, to this email: nfdayevents@westnet.com.au”.

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us