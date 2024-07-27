Next generation Newdegate farmer Trenton Hams has pieced together a combine harvester model using Lego bricks as an educational exercise to understand the working components of a real machine. The bright 18-year-old, who is keen to study agricultural business at the University of WA, designed and constructed the model without any instructions using his own initiative to add in several authentic functions. “I made it more than a Lego toy – not an easy task,” he said. “It’s an accurate representation of a real machine.” Mr Hams took about two months to build the model which coincided with his first go at driving his family’s combine harvester during last year’s crop harvest. Using many electric motors and a remote control, the model drives, steers and spins its header reel while internal working components detail the threshing and cleaning system. There is also a moving auger that swings out to unload grain and all will be displayed at the Newedgate Machinery Field Days (September 4 to 5). “I built it mainly for fun, but also to showcase the impressive and complex inner workings,” Mr Hams said. “There are very impressive feats of engineering that goes into the real machines. “I think my model is a great opportunity for a large, complicated official Lego set.” Mr Hams posted his model on Lego Ideas, a crowdfunding support site that allows fans to create a potential set idea. If an idea gets 10,000 supporters in a given time frame, it’s reviewed by the Lego Group and has a chance to becoming an official set. Mr Hams currently has 559 supporters with 345 days to go.