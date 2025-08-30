Su McCluskey has been appointed interim chief executive of the National Farmer’s Federation, following the resignation of Troy Williams in July. A cattle farmer in Yass, New South Wales, Ms McCluskey was the inaugural Special Representative for Australian Agriculture and is currently the director of the Australasian Pork Research Institute. NFF President David Jochinke said Ms McCluskey brought a “wealth of experience” to the role and said he was confident in her ability to act as a champion for NFF members and producers across the country. “Ms McCluskey joins us fresh from her role as Special Representative for Australian Agriculture, where she was a strong and passionate advocate for sustainable Australian agriculture and brings deep expertise in agricultural policy at both national and international levels,” he said. “Leadership transitions can be challenging, but our focus remains firmly on delivering outcomes for our members and the sector.” The interim appointment comes following Mr Williams resignation five months after taking the reigns, citing personal reasons. Ms Cluskey is the former chief executive of the Regional Australia Institute, current chair of The Crawford Fund, and is the former director of taxation and policy general manager at NFF. She said she was looking forwards to the role with NFF to champion Australian agriculture and regional communities. “Australian agriculture faces major shifts, from global market volatility to significant economic and environmental reforms,” Ms McClusky said. “My priority is to ensure the NFF contributes strategic thinking and strong policy ideas, guided by our members’ priorities, as well as ensuring the daily operations of the NFF continue to run smoothly.” Mr Jochinke said the NFF remained committed to securing a permanent CEO, but that Ms McClusky in the meantime “will hit the ground running”. “With significant board turnover ahead, it’s prudent the new board appoints the permanent CEO,” he said. “(Ms McCluskey) has the connection in government, industry, and in Parliament House to continue the NFF’s critical work.”