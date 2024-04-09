A New South Wales farmer has had the “unparalleled” opportunity to join a handful of people from across the globe and provide feedback to the design of the John Deere 9RX 830, a tractor now available for Australians to order. Broadacre grain and cotton grower Simon Doolin joined six Americans and five Canadians who travelled to John Deere facilities in the Unites States to see and provide input into the 9RX 830 at various stages of the project. Mr Doolin said the group first went to the US in 2019 when the 9RX machines were still in its planning stage. “We sat down with the heads of all of the departments — transmission, motor, even the seat department — and they worked hard to understand what we all wanted,” he said. “They asked what we thought of their existing transmissions, what we like or don’t like about their motors, what sort of speeds we’re wanting to achieve, how much horsepower we need, how much hydraulic flow and how many hydraulic remotes we want, and so on.” Mr Doolin said everyone in the group provided honest input, and John Deere listened to the farmers’ needs. Afterwards, the Johne Deere team presented a 3D virtual reality design of the 9RX. “It was quite impressive, and it was amazing how they could make it look and feel quite real,” Mr Doolin said. The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on trips to the Deere and Company World Headquarters in Illinois, but operations resumed when international travel opened up again. Mr Doolin and the other farmers returned to the US in July 2023 to see the end result, which was three high-horsepower, four-track models driven by the JD18 engine from John Deere Power Systems. The line-up consisted of the 9RX 710 (710hp), the 9RX 770 (770hp) and the 9RX 830 which aims to deliver 820hp to Australian producers. “My first impression was that it’s enormous,” Mr Doolin said. “Beautiful probably isn’t a word many people would use to describe a tractor, but I did think it was beautiful when I finally got to see it up close.” Both the new 9RX and an older model of the tractor were put to field tests with ripple implements attached, showing side-by-side results. Mr Doolin commended the performance, and made note of the ease in operating the tractor. “I thought the ride was already pretty good in John Deere tractors, but the ride in the new 9RX was leaps ahead again,” he said. “The quietness in the cab was really good too, and it was putting power to the ground really well.” Mr Doolin also said the updated shape of the bonnet improved visibility. “Moving the fuel tank also means you can now see down to your drawbar pin, whereas you couldn’t before, and you can see your remotes a lot easier.” Mr Doolin said he was happy with how the test runs went, and enjoyed being a part of the creation of the model. “I just like operating good gear. You really can’t beat nice equipment that’s got advantages of efficiency,” he said. “Efficiency is one of the only ways we can make gains in agriculture these days, and machines with industry-leading technology are a massive part of achieving that.” The new Model-Year 25 high-horsepower 9RX models are available for order for early 2025 delivery in Australia.