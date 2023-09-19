Three of WA agriculture’s brightest minds are set to embark on the educational adventure of a lifetime after being named among the 25-strong group of Australia’s 2024 Nuffield Scholars. Shannen Barrett, of York, Laura Bennett, of Scaddan, and Ashley Wiese, of Narrogin, will each receive $35,000 to travel the world to explore agricultural topics of their choice after being announced as 2024 scholars during the Nuffield National Conference in Perth this month. The trio join a long list of thousands who have taken on the scholarship program during the past 70 years, including hundreds from WA. Nuffield Australia chief executive Jodie Redcliffe said the organisation was excited to award additional scholarships this year, largely thanks to the support from the Federal Government’s $5 billion Future Drought Fund. Five Drought Resilient Scholarships were awarded, with awardees Ben Poschelk, Caitlin Herbert, Claudia Benn, Michael Taylor and Natalie Schlitz to undertake research that will help develop and support new ideas to manage dry conditions for longer. “The Drought Resilience Scholars will be investigating innovative practices to help Australian farmers and communities withstand the impacts of drought,” Ms Redcliffe said. “These scholarships are awarded in addition to those funded by Nuffield’s generous long-term investors, which will lead to much-needed research in their sectors.” Ms Redcliffe said scholars would visit, learn from, and collaborate with some of the world’s leading agricultural businesses and research institutions. “For more than 70 years Nuffield Scholars have travelled the world, bringing home the latest intelligence, farming practices and developments to share with their peers,” she said. “Their scholarship is an investment in themselves and their capacity to lead their business, their community and their industry by widening their knowledge and networks. “The research is driven by farmers, in collaboration with their respective industries – a proven recipe for success, which helps scholars learn and their industries prosper.” Ms Barrett — whose scholarship has been supported by the Grain Industry Association of WA and the Processed Oat Partnership — plans to delve into development opportunities for Australian oats. Scaddan farmer Ms Bennett — a precision agriculture manager at Warakirri Asset Management — will study the risks and opportunities to continuous cropping systems that come with a changing climate, thanks to the support of CSBP Fertilisers. Well-known farmer Mr Wiese plans to research models for how export-dominated farming regions can move from being price takers to price makers with support from CBH Group.