West Australian producers are being encouraged to consider going off-grid amid rising energy costs and a push towards reducing carbon emissions. Badgerin Rock precision agronomist and Tek Ag owner Tyrone Henning has gone down the path of building his own standalone system. With more standalone power system options now coming on to the market, and at a lower cost than in the past, he said more uptake was likely in the future in rural and regional WA. Speaking at the AgZero 2030 conference in Perth on June 20, Mr Henning said it was after attending the 2022 Australian Association of Agriculture Consultants outlook conference and hearing a presentation on future energy needs that he began thinking about building his own standalone power station. “Network power instability is a common issue in the Wheatbelt,” Mr Henning said. “We are at the end of the line in a low-population area and therefore a low priority. “My thinking was if future rolling blackouts become more frequent, potentially the regional areas are the first to go.” Mr Henning said when he started the project he “knew enough to be dangerous” about standalone power systems and decided to use Jason Fisher of Statewide Power to design and build his property power station. The solar power station unit consists of a shipping container which houses a 24kW system with 36kW batteries and a 16kva generator designed with Selectronic inverters (multi-mode, bi-directional inverter chargers), AC and DC solar chargers, and grid backup. At a total estimated cost of $210,000, Mr Henning said he felt the quickest way to get a return on this investment was to increase energy use. This meant going down the road of buying two electric vehicles for his family, as well as converting to electric cooking. With both him and his son suffering from asthma, he said once gas cooking was gone from the house, breathing issues had improved. Choosing to give up diesel vehicles was also proving to be the right decision based on fuel savings alone. Mr Henning said their power station system was built with the capacity to charge two EVs, and after some research he chose the Kia EV6 as the most suitable model available, and bought two last November. “We went with the Kia EV6 because of brand, reliability, reputation and access to the dealership network,” Mr Henning said. He said he had calculated a potential saving of $1540.40 in diesel costs every 10,000km, based on an average diesel price of $2/L with on-farm solar energy costing $0.68/kW. Over 10 years, with an average of 20,000km travelled, each vehicle would save $30,808.08 in diesel. This would increase to $53,030.30 if a diesel price of $3/L was used, which is already becoming common in some areas. Mr Henning said most recently he had looked at the maths when making a 500km round trip to Perth. He said when leaving home at 100 per cent charged and using a fast charge on returning home at Ellenbrook, the cost was $50 compared with a diesel cost when running an Isuzu Dmax of $120 for the return trip to Perth. Looking to the future, Mr Henning said more fast-charge stations on the outskirts of Perth would be beneficial for country drivers wanting to drive EVs. He said bigger vehicles would also have much larger power requirements and it was necessary to make more fast-charging stations available.