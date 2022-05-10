The Opposition is ramping up calls for the State Government to dedicate funds to upgrading passive rail level crossings, saying it is time WA tipped in some of its “record surplus” to help save regional lives.

Opposition Leader Mia Davies said with another record surplus expected to be handed down this week, the State Government should be funding life-saving improvements to the rural rail network in WA.

“The Federal Liberal-National Government has committed funds to start these upgrades across Australia, now it’s time for the State Government to do the same,” Ms Davies said.

“The Coalition’s investment of $180.1m over five years will kickstart improvements to passive rail crossings and it can be stretched further here in WA if the McGowan Labor Government puts some of the budget surplus into tackling this long overdue work.”

Rail safety campaigners recently welcomed a $180 million program to make some of regional Australia’s most dangerous level crossings safer, after it was unveiled Scott Morrison’s Federal Budget on March 29.

It was announced one month after the Commonwealth quietly released its new National Level Crossing Safety Strategy 2022-31.

The Budget commitment included $160m for upgrades to level crossings, including adding boom gates, flashing lights, improved signage and road rumble strips.

There was also $6.5m for a national level crossing safety education and awareness campaign, $5m for research into and trials of new level crossing technologies and safety measures and $2m for improved data collection and risk assessment. A spokesman for Federal Transport Minister Barnaby Joyce said the Government was committed to sparing families from the “immeasurable impact” of level crossing deaths.

Ms Davies paid tribute to the families who had lost loved ones and have been the driving force campaigning for changes to avoid more tragic deaths.

“These families want to ensure no-one else has to suffer the trauma they live with every day.

“The Opposition will continue our fight to improve the safety of passive rail crossings in regional WA and call on the McGowan Government to contribute its fair share in this State Budget.”

Shadow Transport Minister Shane Love said there was no better time for the McGowan Labor Government to commit to the program to ensure WA’s rail network is made safer.

“The Federal Government has delivered a national program, it is now time for the McGowan Government to buy its ticket to get West Australian rail crossing safety improvements on track,” Mr Love said.

“We want to see the McGowan Government use Thursday’s record surplus to deliver the Regional Australia Level Crossing Safety Program here in WA, so it can start saving WA lives.

“The Minister for Transport accepts the need for change and with Federal funding to cover 80 percent of costs, now is the time for the Minister to get on board and pay her fair share.”