A group of opposition MPs has mounted an urgent appeal with soon-to-be Premier Roger Cook seeking to delay the introduction of the WA Government’s new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act.

Shadow heritage minister Neil Thomson is the latest to add his voice to the growing chorus — joining the likes of opposition leader Shane Love, shadow Aboriginal affairs minister Mia Davies, shadow agriculture minister Colin de Grussa and Roe MLA Peter Rundle.

The Act, which takes effect on July 1, aims to give Aboriginal people a much greater say in managing their cultural heritage and prevent another incident like Rio Tinto’s infamous blasting of Juukan Gorge in 2020.

But farmers and pastoralists — who will have to follow a complicated and potentially costly process before carrying out basic tasks like fencing or deep ripping — fear it will leave them tangled in red tape.

The Opposition claims the legislation was rushed through Parliament and is being rolled-out prematurely, with Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti admitting last week that a new IT system — designed to process the expected avalanche of applications — is not ready yet.

Camera Icon Mining and Pastoral Region MLC Neil Thomson. Credit: Tom Zaunmayr / Broome Advertiser

Mr Thomson told Countryman he was preparing to lodge a petition with Mr Cook on Friday afternoon requesting that the Act’s introduction be delayed by at least six months.

“We were briefed by the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage yesterday and the unpreparedness is a disgrace,” Mr Thomson said.

“I am calling on Roger Cook to pause this to at least try to make it workable.”

One of the key changes in the new Act — which replaces the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972 — is the introduction of a new administrative arm, Local Aboriginal Cultural Services (LACHS), which is tasked with assessing whether agricultural activities will cause harm to Aboriginal cultural heritage.

Before applying for a permit to carry out a potentially harmful activity, landholders must engage LACHS at their own expense, who will make an assessment and advise the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council (ACHC) on whether to grant the permit.

However, despite numerous groups having applied to become a LACHS, Mr Love said none had yet been approved.

“This is being rushed through on the first of July, before there’s been an opportunity to set up the necessary local Aboriginal cultural heritage groups for those First Nations knowledge holders to actually be able to address requests for surveys from landholders and land users,” he said.

“This is going to cause a lot of resentment, and a lot of confusion, right throughout WA.

“I call on Mr Cook to put a halt to the introduction of this scheme until the education has taken place to ensure that all landowners and landholders know their obligations, and that those holders of Aboriginal cultural knowledge are able to organise themselves and have structures in place to actually deal with the requests that come in.

“The last thing we want is to see this sensitive subject become an issue of division and anger across the community, and I call on Mr Cook to take action, and to slow down the process.”

Ms Davies said the regulations for the Act — which was passed through Parliament in late December — were only published in April, meaning there was “very little time for landowners, local governments, businesses and Aboriginal groups to prepare themselves prior to July 1.”

Agricultural Region MLA Steve Martin said there was “an alarming amount of concern and anxiety” about the introduction of the legislation in the Eastern Wheatbelt.

“The Government needs to take a step back and give farmers more time to figure out how this will impact them,” he said.

“Unlike the big corporations, farmers don’t have armies of lawyers and compliance divisions to advise them. We are talking about family farms with limited resources, and this is an extraordinary level of compliance at their own cost that is being forced on them.”

A spokesman for Mr Cook told Countryman the Deputy Premier would not make any comment until the caucus meeting to elect WA Labor’s new leader took place on June 6.