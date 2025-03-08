Opposition leader Shane Love has fought off a challenge from former Nationals colleague Merome Beard to win the new seat of Mid-West by a comfortable margin. Mr Love, who is likely to lose his opposition leader status to the Liberals following the full count, had been expected to face a tough fight from Ms Beard. The Carnarvon-publican won the now-defunct seat of North West Central in 2021. Mr Love, whose old seat of Moore was merged to with North West Central in a redistribution to form Mid-West, led the early count with 47.4 per cent of the primary vote, giving him a nearly 70 per cent two-party preferred advantage over Labor’s Jenna Dalton with 30 per cent. At 8.40pm, with just over 50 per cent of the vote counted, the result showed a more than 11 per cent swing to the Nationals. Ms Beard, who switched to the Liberal party to contest this election in the hope of keeping a seat in State Parliament, had just over 20 per cent of the primary vote and appeared out of the projected two-party preferred preference contest.