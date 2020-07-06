A pensioner who claimed police owed him four new tyres after they used a stinger to end a bizarre 30km pursuit near Toodyay was tight-lipped on Monday on whether he still planned seek compensation.

Stephen Hall, 83, was charged on May 10 after allegedly speeding away from police at a regional border checkpoint during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Police claim the grandfather accelerated away and ignored another officer who directed him to stop after he was told at the Moraginup checkpoint he was not going to be allowed through.

The Armadale grandfather says “he did nothing wrong”.

During his first appearance in Northam Magistrate’s Court, the court was told Mr Hall had been finding it hard to get around without a car. The matter was adjourned so he could get more legal advice.

As he left court Mr Hall offered no comment and refused to answer questions.

The matter will return to court on July 27.