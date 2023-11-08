Pests and weeds are costing West Australian farmers more than $1.3 billion a year in management and production loss, with WA copping it worse than any other State except New South Wales.

The eye-watering figure — revealed in a new report by the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) — represents 25 per cent of the nationwide total.

NSW accounted for the largest share of estimated costs at 26 per cent, with both Victoria and Queensland accounting for 17 per cent each.

Nationwide, the problem is costing farmers a combined $5.3b a year, including $3.8b to control vertebrate pests and weeds, and $1.5 in damage to crops and livestock.

ABARES executive director Jared Greenville described the report’s findings, released this week, as “an eye-opening reminder of the immense task” farmers faced.

“Some farmers are able to manage and reduce damage from pest animals and weeds, but the cost of management is high and outright elimination is much harder,” he said.

“The biggest impact was from weeds, which contributed 82 per cent of the cost to farmers.”

Dr Greenville said vertebrate pests also had a significant impact, with foxes, rabbits, feral pigs, wild dogs and goats costing landholders a combined $866 million a year.

“It also absorbs time and effort — around 72 per cent of the estimated cost is in the working hours devoted to managing pests and weeds,” he said.