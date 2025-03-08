Peter Rundle on track to cruise to victory in Roe

Peter Rundle is on track to cruise to victory in Roe, with early counts showing a swing towards the WA Nationals after facing contest from Liberal candidate Marie O’Dea for a second time. The long-term Nationals MP, who has represented one of WA’s biggest electorates since 2017, had secured more than 78 per cent of a projected two-party preferred vote at 10pm, with nearly 30 per cent of the vote counted. His opponent, Kendenup farmer Ms O’Dea, had secured 22 per cent of the two-party preferred vote, with a 16 per cent swing towards the WA Nationals. Mr Rundle was the man of the moment at this year’s Wagin Woolorama, from March 7 and 8, with a tent set up next to the British and Australasian sheep shed a hive of activity despite temperatures reaching 37c on the first day. Speaking during polling, Mr Rundle pledged to dedicate himself to “passing on the views” of his constituents and standing up for regional values. He also paid tribute to his family, friends and volunteers who had rallied for him in recent weeks and helped to man his electorate’s 36 polling booths. His wife Andrea Rundle, who joined him at the Katanning Town Hall polling booth, said the “comradery”, “positivity” and “support” among the candidates has been prevalent throughout the election. Mr Rundle won the 2017 State election after toppling Liberal MLA Graham Jacobs, securing 42.49 per cent of the total vote against seven other candidates. WA’s fifth biggest electorate, Roe covers the state’s southern Wheatbelt but also extends as far east as Esperance.