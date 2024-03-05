CBH is calling on WA grain grower community members to join a one of four workshops to learn how they can use the co-operative model to help their country communities and bring back local businesses.

The “Reinvigorating Regional Australia: A Co-operative Approach” workshops are half-day introductory sessions that will explore how the co-op model can rejuvenate regional communities and business through the “proven power of community ownership and enterprise.”

The sessions will draw on real-life examples of local businesses such as pubs, supermarkets and aged care homes that have used the co-op model and benefited from it, not only helping themselves, but the local community too.

CBH Chief Stakeholder of Relations, Sustainability and Strategy officer Brianna Peake said CBH was proud to explore the benefits of the co-op model and use it as a way to support regional communities.

“The co-op model is a powerful tool that communities can use to establish or retain essential services in regional areas, and in turn create ongoing social and economic value for the whole community,” she said.

“By fostering a deeper understanding of how co-ops work, we aim to support local communities who are considering the model’s application in regional community development.”

Peter Kenyon from The Bank of Ideas will deliver the workshops, which are supported by CBH Group through the Business Council of Co-operatives and Mutuals Bunya Fund.

There will be four workshops running from March 18-21 , with one each in Wagin, Ravensthorpe, Perenjori and Wongan Hills

For more information for workshop dates and how to register, visit https://bit.ly/coopworkshops.

Registrations close March 10.