WA’s first animal welfare director Sarah Kahn has stood down after five years in the role, with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development now recruiting for her replacement.

DPIRD recently advertised the vacant role online, with the successful applicant set to earn up to $147,600 a year for the full-time position.

Applications have now closed but a DPIRD spokesperson told Countryman the department was still “working through the recruitment process”.

The spokesperson confirmed Dr Kahn — who was the first person to hold the role — stood down in March but would not reveal why, saying DPIRD “does not comment on individual staff employment matters”.

However, according to DPIRD’s website Dr Kahn is now the acting deputy chief veterinary officer in charge of “market access and policy”, with Keith Claymore temporarily acting in the role she vacated.

The spokesperson said the animal welfare director was responsible for “leading the development of legislation, regulation, policies, strategy and standards and guidelines for animal welfare in WA”.

Camera Icon Dr Sarah Kahn has stood down as DPIRD’s director of animal welfare. Credit: Ross Swanborough / The Sunday Times

The online advertisement said a “key component” of the role was “ensuring animal welfare legislation is contemporary and fit for purpose”.

“Your role will lead and facilitate resolution of animal welfare issues through securing stakeholder support, commitment, resources and cross-agency and community action,” it said.

“You will lead the animal welfare team and contribute to our department’s role as an administrator of the Animal Welfare Act 2002.”

Dr Kahn took on the inaugural role in early 2017.

Among the most pressing tasks she faced at the time was repairing the fractured relationship between DPIRD’s predecessor, the Department of Agriculture and Food, and the RSPCA.

The experienced vet arrived in WA with an impressive resume, including previous roles as director of the international trade department of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and more recently as adviser to the OIE on international animal health and welfare standards.